Colorado transfer Simeon Harris to boost Utah State’s secondary

Utah State football is starting to pick up some momentum in the NCAA transfer portal.

Less than 24 hours after securing a commitment from former Arizona State offensive lineman Ralph Frias, the Aggies reeled in another Power Five transfer, this one former Colorado cornerback Simeon Harris.

The steps of a Good Man are ordered By The LORD! #neversatisfied pic.twitter.com/dUc0aUcto4 — Simeon Harris ‘22 🐦🖤 (@21_SHarris) May 3, 2023

Harris announced his commitment over social media and adds immediate depth to what was a seriously depleted Aggie secondary that had lost nine defensive backs to the transfer portal since the end of the 2022 season.

Listed at 6 feet, 200 pounds, Harris was a consensus three-star recruit coming out of Benicia High School in California and part of Colorado’s 2022 signing class.

As a true freshman last season, Harris appeared in five games, racking up 15 tackles. His single best showing came in Colorado’s blowout loss to Washington, when he recorded eight tackles.

He played multiple positions in the Buffaloes’ secondary, starting at cornerback before injuries in the team’s defensive backfield necessitated a move to nickel back.

Mike Sanford Jr., former offensive coordinator at Utah State and Colorado’s interim head coach after the dismissal of Karl Dorrell last season, spoke glowingly about Harris after he made the position change.

“He’s going to be a great player,” Sanford told 247 Sports. “... He’s a good tackler. He’s fearless. He gives you the ability to use coverage on good slot players.”

Harris had an offer from Utah State coming out of high school, as well as offers from Fresno State, Air Force, Colorado State and Colorado, per 247 Sports.

He was part of the massive wave of Colorado defections this spring — Harris entered the transfer portal on April 17 — and is now the fifth Pac-12 transfer to Utah State this offseason, joining Frias, Stanford wide receiver Colby Bowman, Washington State linebacker Gavin Barthiel and Utah defensive Malone Mataele, who has since reentered the transfer portal.

