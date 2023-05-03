BYU basketball signs high-scoring transfer guard Ques Glover

For the second time in three days, BYU’s guard line was bolstered by an addition from the NCAA transfer portal.

The latest addition comes from Samford guard Ques Glover, as On3’s Joe Tipton first reported Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after Tipton reported on Glover’s commitment, BYU officially announced he had signed with the school.

Glover will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

“BYU’s staff and players have been great throughout the entire process,” Glover told Tipton. “I feel like we have really developed a good relationship. I look forward to playing with the guys. BYU is going to give me a great opportunity to grow as a player and a leader while giving me an opportunity to play on one of the biggest stages.”

This past season, the 6-foot, 180-pound Glover averaged 14.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists while starting 18 of the 19 games. He missed nearly two months with a torn meniscus.

Glover, who played two years at Florida before transferring for two seasons at Samford, had his best collegiate season during the 2021-22 campaign, when he averaged 19.2 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Glover was a two-time All-SoCon player during his time at Samford. Over the past two seasons, he had 21 games with 20 or more points.

In his two seasons at Samford, Glover shot 47.2% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, though he bumped up his 3-point shooting percentage this past season, shooting 37.8%.

At Florida, Glover averaged 3.6 points per game in two seasons while shooting 42.1% from the floor and 24.6% from 3-point range.

Glover is the third transfer portal addition for the Cougars this offseason, joining UC Irvine guard Dawson Baker and Charlotte big man Aly Khalifa.

