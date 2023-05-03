A copyright infringement trial that led a frustrated Ed Sheeran to perform his guitar in court is coming to an end. And if he’s found guilty of copying parts of Marvin Gaye’s hit “Let’s Get It On” in his Grammy Award-winning song “Thinking Out Loud,” Sheeran reportedly says he will end his career.

“If that happens, I’m done, I’m stopping,” Sheeran recently said in court, when his attorney asked him to describe the toll the trial is having on him, per Daily Mail. “I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it.”

What is the Ed Sheeran copyright infringement trial?

The family of Ed Townsend, co-writer of “Let’s Get It On,” sued Sheeran for copyright infringement in 2017, “claiming ‘Thinking Out Loud’ copied the ‘heart’ of Gaye’s song including its melody, harmony and rhythm,” the Deseret News previously reported.

It took six years for the trial to reach a Manhattan federal court, and it marks the third copyright lawsuit Sheeran has faced regarding the connections between the two songs, per Deseret News.

Throughout the trial — and with a guitar to amplify his argument — Sheeran has argued that his song uses a common chord progression that is a fundamental building block of pop music.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Townsend’s relatives, showed what he called “smoking gun” evidence in court — a video from a Sheeran concert where the 32-year-old singer-songwriter performs “Thinking Out Loud” and “Let’s Get It On,” CBS News reported.

In response, Sheeran said artists often perform mashups and that he has previously combined “Thinking Out Loud” with Van Morrison’s “Crazy in Love” and Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” according to Daily Mail.

“I mash up songs at lots of gigs,” he said, per Daily Mail. “Many songs have similar chords. You can go from ‘Let It Be’ to ‘No Woman No Cry’ and switch back. And quite frankly, if I’d done what you’re accusing me of doing, I’d be quite an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people and do that.”

On the stand, he strummed the four-chord progression he’s accused of stealing and sang Morrison tracks like “Tupelo Honey” and “Crazy Love,” according to The New York Post. In fact, Sheeran even said that his record label referred to “Thinking Out Loud” as “the Van Morrison song,” The Associated Press reported.

“Once we had written and Ed started playing it from the phone, we both said it was a Van (Morrison) song,” Amy Wadge, who co-wrote the song with Sheeran, testified in court, per The New York Post, adding that she didn’t think of “Let’s Get It On” during the songwriting process. “It had the same sort of feel as a Van Morrison song.”

During closing arguments on Wednesday, Sheeran’s lawyer, Ilene Farkas, said the trial should “never have been brought,” the Independent reported.

“Ed Townsend did not create these basic musical building blocks,” Farkas said, per the Independent. “Ed Townsend was not the first songwriter to use and combine these elements. It was not original.”

What happens after the Ed Sheeran trial?

If Sheeran is is found at fault for copyright infringement, the trial will move to a second phase to determine how much Sheeran owes, per the Independent, which reported that a verdict is “imminent.”

Townsend’s relatives also want to keep Sheeran from performing “Thinking Out Loud” during his concerts, Insider reported.

In other news, a documentary on Sheeran, titled “The Sum of It All,” is now available for streaming on Disney+. The singer-songwriter is also releasing a new album, “Subtract,” on May 5, and will fill in as a judge on “American Idol” on May 7, per CNN.