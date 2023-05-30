Progressive lawmakers avoid supporting the debt ceiling deal, centrist Democrats unite

Democrats are engaged in a delicate dance after the debt ceiling deal was finalized over the weekend as they reel in their skepticism to avoid giving Republicans ammunition and hold back on saying yes to the legislation.

Called the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the legislation would raise the debt ceiling and allow the U.S. to borrow until 2025 in exchange for cutting spending, as the Deseret News reported.

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal told CNN on Sunday that the White House and Congressional Democrats should worry about whether the House Progressive Caucus, which she chairs, will support the proposed legislation.

When asked how she will vote, she said she doesn’t know yet, adding that she hasn’t seen the legislative text.

“You know, I’m not a big fan of in-principle or frameworks. That’s always, you know, a problem if you can’t see the exact legislative text. And we’re all trying to wade through spin right now,” Jayapal said. “But I think it’s going to come down to what the legislative text is.”

But House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said he expects his Democratic colleagues to support the deal.

“I do expect that there will be Democratic support once we have the ability to actually be fully briefed by the White House,” he said on “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “But I’m not going to predict what those numbers may ultimately look like.”

He acknowledged that the Fiscal Responsibility Act takes “incredibly significant steps forward” by setting protections for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and veterans. It also protects infrastructure and climate investments as well as President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan.

Why do progressive Democrats oppose the debt ceiling deal?

As lawmakers get ready to vote on the deal, progressives like Jaypal are opposed to expanding work requirements for some food stamp recipients.

It makes changes to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families by adding work requirements for able-bodied adults up to age 54, up from age 49, according to The New York Times. Jaypal called this an “absolutely terrible policy.”

“We have seen reams of data that show that, when you put these work requirements in, they’re really just administrative red tape that prevent the people who need help from getting help,” she said, per Salon.

There will be exemptions for those who are veterans, homeless people and young adults no longer in foster care.

At the same time, the Fiscal Responsibility Act would fully fund health benefits for veterans who have been exposed to environmental hazards, claw back funds allocated for COVID-19 relief, and make some reforms to permitting for energy projects.

But Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota said that the text of the bill doesn't propel a liberal or progressive agenda. “It is a remarkable conservative accomplishment,” he said.

White House’s outreach to Dems

Meanwhile, as Politico reported, the White House has ramped up its sales pitch. Senior officials — like Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and environmental policy adviser John Podesta — have called more than 60 House Democrats since Saturday. Outreach to Senate Democrats has not fully begun yet.

The White House also issued “messaging guidance,” as obtained by Axios.

“House Democrats are working responsibly to avoid a devastating default on our debt,” the document, sent to Congressional Democrats on Monday, said. “Extreme MAGA Republicans are recklessly threatening a job-killing recession.”

The White House National Economic Council Deputy Director, Bharat Ramamurti, championed the legislation as a product of a “divided government that helps preserve what has been an incredibly strong set of progressive accomplishments over the last two and a half years.”

The White House also hosted Zoom briefings for Democrats over the weekend, where some lawmakers expressed frustration with how the administration has handled negotiations.

Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said during one conference call that the White House did not offer “direct communication and consistent outreach” leading up to the deal, per Axios. Other members of the caucus echoed similar grievances.

“There’s going to be votes that are going to be required by House Democrats, and we can’t vote for something that goes against our constituents and their interests,” Horsford later told CNN.

Democratic Centrists show support for the debt ceiling deal

While there is opposition to the deal by progressive members, the New Democrat Coalition, made up of nearly 100 centrist Democrats, not only showed support but also said that the group had “been in constant communication” with the White House to review the agreement.

Our Members are encouraged that the White House and House GOP negotiators have reached an agreement and are working diligently to review the contents of this deal.



Read the full statement from NDC Chair @RepAnnieKuster ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/S5nvpwp7pf — New Democrat Coalition (NDC) (@NewDemCoalition) May 28, 2023

“Compromise depends on give and take and this bill required concessions from both sides,” said coalition chair Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., in a statement issued on Monday.

“New Dems will remain in close consultation with our partners in the administration to ensure that this bill gets to President Biden’s desk without unnecessary delay to protect the full faith and credit of the United States.”

Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., said that compromises will have to be made in order to not damage the economy. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said: “I know some of my colleagues will consider anything damaging or destructive,” per Axios. They’re both part of the New Democrat Coalition.

Jeffries, the House minority leader, said on CNN that he expects House Republicans to provide at least 150 votes.

“Democrats are committed to making sure that we do our part and avoid a default,” he said, referring to the nearly 70 more votes it would take to pass the Fiscal Responsibility Act. This would require the support of some progressives.

