Sources: Rep. Chris Stewart plans to resign congressional seat

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart is expected to resign from his 2nd District seat, because of personal reasons, sources confirmed to the Deseret News on Tuesday.

Stewart has served in Congress since he first won election in 2012, making him the most senior member for Utah in the House. Before his election, he was an Air Force pilot, an author and small-business owner.

He currently serves on the House Intelligence Committee, the Appropriations Committee, and on the Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, where he has been a recent critic of the FBI and its handling of sensitive partisan investigations.

Stewart has also frequently spoken out about issues related to foreign affairs, including the war in Ukraine and America’s relationship with China.

He had been floated as a possible Senate candidate if Sen. Mitt Romney decides not to run again, though sources said a run for the Senate was not the reason for his decision to resign.

If Stewart does resign, state law says Gov. Spencer Cox has seven days from the official resignation date to issue an executive order calling a special election and announcing the date for the election.

As of publication, Stewart and his office did not respond to requests for comment.

This story will be updated.