Tuesday, May 30, 2023 | 
Utah State Aggies Sports Utah State

An NIL collective has been formed to benefit all Utah State athletes, co-founded by Gary Andersen

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
Utah State head coach Gary Andersen walks off the field after losing to Boise State on Nov. 23, 2019, in Logan.

Eli Lucero, Associated Press

There was a time when Utah State athletics didn’t have a collective dedicated to furthering the cause of Aggies student-athletes’ name, image and likeness.

Not so much anymore.

On Tuesday, the Blue A Collective, co-founded by Eric Laub and former USU head football coach Gary Andersen — was announced, with the purpose of “empowering student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness while simultaneously fostering a strong connecting with Cache Valley,” Laub said in a statement.

The Rocky Mountain Collective, meanwhile — dedicated solely to Utah State football players — officially launches this Friday.

There is also the fan-created Light it Blue Collective that launched in late February.

Many details surrounding the Blue A Collective will be forthcoming, but all funds raised will go directly to Utah State student-athletes. Board members will not be compensated.

The collective will function as a public charity and is a separate entity from Utah State University.

“Utah State is clearly at its best when we are aggressive in everything we do,” Andersen said in a statement. “I believe the current upward trajectory of USU is very positive, and it’s great to see. It’s very exciting for me to be back involved with a university that I love.

“The Blue A Collective is a big-time opportunity for Aggie Nation to close the gap quickly and allow USU to be consistently competitive in the Mountain West Conference, ensuring sustained success at Utah State.”

In a separate statement, Andersen added: “While some may be concerned about the evolution of college athletics, I choose to see this as an opportunity to be on the cutting-edge and provide new and unique opportunities for student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness.

“Our goal with the Blue A Collective is to benefit young people on and off the field who choose to come here, choose to stay, and represent Utah State the right way.”

