U.S. Census shows that older adults outnumber children for the first time in a century

As the U.S. Census Bureau releases data from the 2020 census, a clearer picture of the demographics of our country begins to emerge. Based on the latest findings, the bureau revealed that for the first time in a century the number of adults over 60 in the U.S. is greater than the number of children under 10 years old, per the American Enterprise Institute.

Crunching the numbers: Census data showed that as of 2020 there were about 39.5 million people in their 60s and about 38.5 million people under the age of 10.

In 2020, the older population of U.S. adults over 60 reached 55.8 million, or 16.8% of the population, growing at a rate of nearly five times faster from 1920 to 2020 than it did in the century before, the Bureau said.

While the number of older adults in the country increases, the number of children seems to be decreasing.

“In 2020, there were over 73.1 million children under age 18 (22.1% of the total U.S. population), down 1.4% from 74.2 million in 2010. The biggest decline was among the under-5 age group, whose share of the population dropped by 8.9% or 1.8 million,” a press release from the Bureau read. Overall, the nation appears to be facing a shortage of children, per the Washington Examiner.

What’s the cause? Larger populations of older Americans and a shrinking youth population is a unique trend that hasn’t been seen within the last century — what could be the cause of the shift?

The change can be explained in part by a historic rise in the birthrate that followed WWII. While there’s no single cause of the “baby boom,” Brittanica states that the increased birthrate was likely a result of soldiers returning to their families and a period of economic prosperity that followed the war. As baby boomers — people born during the post-WWII baby boom — enter older adulthood, it is to be expected that this age cohort will expand.

Decades after the historic rise in the population following WWII, the Great Recession in 2008 resulted in a decline in the birthrate that has continued on a downward path, reaching a record low in 2020, the Pew Research Center reported.

Pew goes on to say that a change in societal norms can be to blame for a declining birthrate, accompanied by the economic hardships brought on by the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. States have also reported increased, long-term contraceptive usage, and an increase in support for “family planning services.” Women are also marrying later in life, or even forgoing marriage and having children altogether at a higher rate than ever before.

Consequence: Historic shifts in the population can bring on implications that communities, governments, and societies will have to learn how to mitigate.

Brittanica states that the effects of the baby boom have been felt at every stage of the boomers’ lifespans, and the country has had to adapt. The country will need to continue adapting as boomers enter older adulthood, some relying on Social Security benefits and care facilities. AARP has reported that the U.S. is finding it difficult to meet the needs of the increasing older-adult population, facing a nationwide shortage of caregivers for older adults which is expected to become more severe in coming years.

Not only will an older adult population bring its own unique set of challenges, but a historically low birthrate will also result in its own issues. The International Strategic Analysis reported that some consequences resulting from a low birthrate could include: fewer workers, fewer consumers, less care and resources for older populations, a concentration of wealth, and a push for automation in several service sectors.

