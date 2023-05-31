BYU’s ticket office is now selling football tickets for away games in its first Big 12 season

For BYU football fans who are looking to attend a road game during the Cougars’ first Big 12 season, there’s a way during the next month to purchase tickets through the school.

The BYU ticket office website began taking ticket request purchases Wednesday, and sales run through June 28, per the university. Ticket sales for these away games will not be available through BYU after June 28.

BYU added a disclaimer that “ticket purchases are currently considered a request. All purchasers will receive an email no later than July 1 (indicating) whether or not they received seats. Please do not make travel plans until you have received this email.”

Seat assignments will be based on Cougar Club and Corporate Sponsor level and priority points, per the school.

The Cougars’ six road games this season as are follows, with the cost per ticket for each game (all games are scheduled to be played on Saturdays):



Sept. 16 — at Arkansas, $115.

Sept. 23 — at Kansas, $95.

Oct. 14 — at TCU, $100.

Oct. 28 — at Texas, $135.

Nov. 4 — at West Virginia, $100.

Nov. 25 — at Oklahoma State, $75.

Among the highlights of BYU’s road schedule, the Cougars will play their first game ever at the SEC’s Arkansas and will face Texas in Austin during the Longhorns’ final season in the Big 12. BYU will also play its first conference game as a Big 12 member at Kansas.

Game times have not been determined for these games, outside the road opener at Arkansas, which will kick off at 5:30 p.m. MT.

Digital tickets will be issued for these purchases, according to the school, and arrive approximately two to three weeks prior to game day.

Last month, news about ticket availability for the BYU-TCU game made headlines. That’s because TCU is only allowing ticket purchases for that game through its ticket office to be a part of a package deal — either via season tickets or a mini-plan.

BYU soon clarified that its ticket office would sell tickets for Cougars fans to that game — which is a part of the current option for fans to buy tickets for away games through the BYU ticket office.