Debt ceiling bill clears important vote as Democratic representatives test Republican support

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on the Fiscal Responsibility Act on Wednesday evening after the bill cleared an important procedural vote earlier in the day.

The House voted unanimously in favor of the procedural motion that set the bill up for a vote, but at first it looked as though the vote would fail after a majority of Democrats initially voted no, along with roughly 29 Republicans.

But more than 50 opposing Democratic lawmakers changed their vote to a yes last minute. According to NBC News, Democrats waited to see if Republicans would be able to pass the rule on their own before switching their votes, setting the stage for a vote later in the day.

They changed their votes in droves after Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries gave his approval.

“I probably would have done the same thing,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California told reporters. “Well played.”

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., chairman of the House Rules Committee, which cleared the procedural measure Tuesday in a 7-6 vote, addressed the House floor prior to the vote.

“For the first time in history, we are pairing a debt ceiling increase with a year-over-year decrease in spending. We will be spending less in the fiscal year 2024 than we are in the fiscal year 2023 — something that’s never happened before in conjunction with the debt ceiling increase,” he said,

House Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., attends a House Rules Committee meeting to prepare the debt limit bill, The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, for a vote on the floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

Cole listed out what he sees as the many wins the bill includes, like preserving funding for national defense, ensuring that veterans are cared for, clawing back COVID-19 spending, and cutting funding for the IRS.

As the Deseret News reported, the bill also makes changes to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) by adding work requirements for able-bodied adults up to age 54, up from age 49.

Cole said changes to SNAP and TANF would help bring people “out of poverty and into the workforce.”

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., ranking member on the Rules Committee, responded to Cole’s remarks. He opened by thanking President Joe Biden for his work on the bill: “I’m sure it wasn’t easy working with our Republican colleagues,” he said.

“This bill is a lot less awful than it could have been,” McGovern said, adding that he had his reservations. “There are better ways to deal with our deficit than to further burden our nation’s most vulnerable.”

McGovern argued for closing tax loopholes instead of cutting the IRS budget.

“It’s clear that the president entered the negotiations trying to protect as many as possible from the GOP’s war on the poor. But at the end of the day, we shouldn’t be making trade-offs for which vulnerable population gets to eat,” McGovern said.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, appeared to get heated while arguing about the dangers of uncontrolled spending.

“I don’t want to hear a whole hell of a lot about what we’re doing to devastate American families with rampant inflation because we keep spending money we don’t have,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., pointed to the Congressional Budget Office’s report that indicated that the changes to the work requirements in the bill will actually increase enrollment in the food stamp program when fully implemented, as CNN reported.

“Under the Trump administration, Republicans blew a hole in the deficit with a $1.5 trillion tax cut package that was unpaid for,” she said.

The House will vote on the bill at 6:30 p.m. MDT before it heads to the Senate.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican, has said he will use “every procedural tool” to slow its passage, as the Deseret News reported.

Prior to the House session, McCarthy predicted that the bill will gather enough votes and “become law,” according to an NBC reporter.

“We’re going to pass the largest cut in American history,” he said.

MCCARTHY on not having full House GOP support for debt ceiling bill: "It matters it's going to become law…Everybody has a right to their own opinion. But on history, I'd want to be here w/ this bill today."

+ says he plans to create a bipartisan commission to look at the budget



+ says he plans to create a bipartisan commission to look at the budget pic.twitter.com/HpUudTvC97 — Julia Jester (@JulesJester) May 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Biden, who is traveling to Colorado, told reporters he hopes lawmakers will make the right decision,

“God willing, by the time I land, Congress will have acted, the House will have acted and we’ll be one step closer,” he said.

