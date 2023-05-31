U.S. government will appear in court over Prince Harry’s visa after drug admissions in his memoir

The U.S. government will appear in court next week to answer questions regarding Prince Harry’s visa application, after he admitted to drug use on U.S and foreign soil in his memoir, “Spare.”

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, is demanding to see Harry’s American visa application, arguing it is of “immense public interest,” per the New York Post. The foundation also filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit to further compel the the Department of Homeland Security to release the application to the public.

So far, the DHS has refused to share the rogue royal’s visa application with the public. The Department of Homeland Security and the Heritage Foundation will face off in court on June 6, according to a tweet from Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation.

Breaking News: A Hearing on the @Heritage @OversightPR Prince Harry immigration records case will be held in Washington, DC Federal Court in front of a U.S. Federal Judge at 2.30 pm on Tuesday June 6 in Courtroom 17. The Hearing will be open to the press. pic.twitter.com/T7TkCykB0V — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) May 30, 2023

“Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad,” read a complaint from the Heritage Foundation, per CBS News.

“United States law generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry into the United States. Intense media coverage has also surfaced the question of whether DHS may have improperly granted the Duke of Sussex a waiver to enter the country on a non-immigrant visa given his history of admissions to the essential elements of drug offenses” the complaint continued.

Harry admitted to using marijuana, cocaine and other illegal drugs in his memoir “Spare” as well as during several TV interviews promoting the book, reports the Independent.

Foreign immigrants seeking a U.S. visa or permanent resident status are required to answer questions about previous drug use. According to U.S. law, any applicant “determined to be a drug abuser” is deemed “inadmissible,” according to the New York Post.

While immigration officials are permitted to make exceptions to these rules, Harry’s admission to past drug use brings up questions about whether he answered questions on the visa application truthfully or if exceptions were made on his behalf.

“Did DHS in fact look the other way, play favorites, or fail to appropriately respond to any potential false statements by Prince Harry?” the Heritage Foundation said in a statement Tuesday, per the Independent.

Harry and his American wife, Meghan Markle moved to Montecito, California, in 2020 after voluntarily giving up their roles as working senior royals.