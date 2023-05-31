BYU will soon have this 2024 QB recruit — a Washington commit — in Provo on an official visit

EJ Caminong may be committed to Washington, but the consensus three-star quarterback prospect in the 2024 recruiting class is taking advantage of the opportunity to explore all his college options.

That includes giving BYU a look.

Caminong shared a graphic on social media Wednesday — courtesy of 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman — that shows the official visits he will take in June.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback will first visit Oregon State on June 9, followed by Texas A&M on June 9, Washington on June 17, BYU on June 19 and California on June 22.

Who is EJ Caminong?

Caminong is rated the No. 21 quarterback nationally in the 2024 recruiting class by both 247 Sports and ESPN, and No. 26 nationally by On3.

Caminong, who preps at Garfield High in Seattle, committed to hometown Washington late last October. He explained to The Seattle Times last fall why he committed to the Huskies on his 17th birthday.

“They made me feel very welcomed. It really felt like a family,” Caminong told the Times’ Mike Vorel. “I could tell they really wanted me to be in their program since Day 1. After they offered me I came back and did a workout in the summer and they wanted me to commit after only a month of being offered by them, before I even started my junior season.

“Just from that I thought, ‘OK, that’s serious.’ Because they’re not just going to take a kid, especially in the offense they’re in, that they don’t think will be great and they don’t truly want.”

Washington was the first school to offer Caminong a scholarship.

When did BYU offer EJ Caminong?

The Cougars have been busy on the QB recruiting trail in recent weeks amid two quarterback prospects they had offered scholarships to — Luke Moga (to Oregon) and Isaac Wilson (to Utah) — committing to other schools.

BYU, which does not have any verbal commits from quarterback recruits thus far in its 2024 class, offered Caminong in early May, according to Huffman.

He has seven scholarship offers, including the aforementioned five schools he is visiting, along with Colorado and Washington State, according to 247 Sports.

All totaled, BYU has offered 10 quarterback recruits in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports, and five of those have already committed to other schools.

The five uncommitted quarterbacks that BYU has offered include a trio of three-star prospects — Maealiuaki Smith and Demarcarius Davis of California as well as Granger High’s Cameron Su’esu’e (a transplant from California) — and Orem High’s Lance Reynolds III, and Enoch Watson of Arizona.

