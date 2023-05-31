This former BYU wing will have a draft workout with the Utah Jazz Thursday

The Utah Jazz have chosen this year to not publicly announce the players they are working out leading up to the June 22 NBA draft, but occasionally news has leaked about prospects visiting Salt Lake City, often by those players through social media.

On Thursday the Jazz will host a workout, and a former BYU Cougar is one of the players who is slated to take part in it.

That would be wing Seneca Knight, who played for the Cougars during the 2021-22 season before transferring to Illinois State for his senior season.

Another Business trip for our guy @SenecaKnight_ This time he will make a stop 🛬 in #Utah #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/gZS8RsOkb6 — Kev Martin (@AgentLyfe07) May 31, 2023

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Knight averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.7 minutes per game (27 games played with eight starts) in his lone season with the Cougars.

Last season he averaged 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 31.2 minutes per game (32 games played with 24 starts) for Illinois State.

Prior to his time with BYU, Knight played three seasons at San Jose State and spent a brief period of time at LSU but did not play in any games there.

While it would be a surprise if Knight got drafted, he has had workouts with the Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings with three weeks still to go before the draft.

