‘This guy definitely put Weber State on the watch list for scouts next season’: Dillon Jones puts off the NBA to return to school

Less than a month ago, Weber State’s Dillon Jones was largely an unknown.

As Jones recently told the Deseret News’ Sarah Todd, he had decided to test the 2023 NBA draft waters but wasn’t getting a whole lot of attention until he received a last-minute invitation to the G League Elite Camp when someone else withdrew.

It was at that camp, held May 13 and 14, that Jones started making a name for himself. In fact, he performed so well that he got invited to the NBA draft combine, which was held immediately following.

Once again, Jones stood out, which caused him to have to make a decision, and one that he didn’t formally make until Wednesday, the last possible day to do so.

Should he keep his name in the draft or return to school?

Luckily for Weber State, Jones has decided to return to Ogden for next season, as reported by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on Wednesday night.

Listed by Weber State at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Jones showed during his auditions the ability to do a variety of things, and his decision to go back to school surprised at least one prominent draft observer.

“Wow, though he’d keep his name in and get picked in the 40s,” wrote The Athletic’s John Hollinger, who spent a number of years working in the Memphis Grizzlies’ front office.

“This guy definitely put Weber State on the watch list for scouts next season.”

Wow, though he'd keep his name in and get picked in the 40s. This guy definitely put Weber State on the watch list for scouts next season. https://t.co/KQ3mGrIorz — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) June 1, 2023

Jones, who averaged 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season for Weber State, will return to a team that finished 18-15 in head coach Eric Duft’s first season at the helm of the program.

