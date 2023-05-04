Here are the 2022-23 BYU student-athlete graduates

Some left when the 2022 football season ended and have gone through spring drills at another school. Others are moving on to careers in their chosen fields of study, while several will compete for BYU in 2023, maybe even longer.
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake announced recently that 24 current or former Cougars are graduating this spring or summer. Winter semester classes concluded two weeks ago and commencement ceremonies were conducted last week.
Players who graduated and are still in the program with plans to play in 2023, BYU’s first season in the Big 12, include linebacker Chaz Ah You, quarterback Nick Billoups, cornerback Jacob Boren, linebacker Ammon Hannemann, lineman Brayden Keim, punt returner and receiver Hobbs Nyberg, punter Ryan Rehkow, tight end Isaac Rex, running back Hinckley Ropati and linebacker Max Tooley.
A few former Cougars will play for other programs this coming season as graduate transfers: offensive lineman Clark Barrington (Baylor) and defensive back George Udo (undecided).
These players went through pro day activities in late March and were still hoping for NFL opportunities as of last Saturday: linebacker Jackson Kaufusi, kicker Jake Oldroyd, receiver Gunner Romney and linebacker Payton Wilgar.
Quarterback Jaren Hall, who was drafted in the fifth round Saturday by the Minnesota Vikings, said he has only one more class to complete to get his degree, a class called American heritage that is considered one of the most difficult at BYU.
Recent BYU graduates moving on to the working world include long snapper Britton Hogan, defensive back Hayden Livingston, lineman Lane Lunt, running back Jackson McChesney, defensive end Alema Pilimai, lineman Gabe Summers, lineman Alden Tofa and tight end Carter Wheat.
Last spring the Cougars announced 25 graduates, including several who went on to play instrumental roles in BYU’s 8-5 season in 2022. That list included receiver Brayden Cosper, defensive tackle Lorenzo Fauatea, running back Lopini Katoa, lineman Harris LaChance, defensive back D’Angelo Mandell, safety Malik Moore, defensive lineman Earl Tuioti Mariner, linebacker Keenan Pili, linebacker Pepe Tanuvasa and lineman Alden Tofa.
Among those players, only Moore is back for his final season in 2023.
Last year’s list of graduates included two of the better players in BYU football history who returned to get their degrees after years away from the program — Aleva Hifo and Dennis Pitta.
Here’s the list of 2022-23 BYU student-athlete graduates:
Football — 24
- Chaz Ah You, Family Life
- Clark Barrington, Construction Management
- Nick Billoups, Sociology
- Jacob Boren, Construction and Facilities Management
- Ammon Hannemann, Exercise & Wellness
- Britton Hogan, Exercise & Wellness
- Jackson Kaufusi, Construction and Facilities Management
- Brayden Keim, Construction and Facilities Management
- Hayden Livingston, Exercise Science
- Lane Lunt, Geography
- Jackson McChesney, Finance
- Hobbs Nyberg, Exercise & Wellness
- Jake Oldroyd, Accounting
- Alema Pilimai, Family Life
- Ryan Rehkow, Finance
- Isaac Rex, History
- Gunner Romney, Economics
- Hinckley Ropati, Communications
- Gabe Summers, Finance
- Alden Tofa, Exercise Science
- Max Tooley, Geography
- George Udo, Global Supply Chain Management
- Carter Wheat, Communications
- Payton Wilgar, Geography
Baseball — 8
- Peyton Cole, Communications
- Austin Deming, Communications
- Cole Gambill, Finance
- Reid McLaughlin, Sociology
- Chase Peterson, Exercise Science
- Ryan Sepede, Economics
- Jack Sterner, Exercise & Wellness
- Jacob Wilk, Exercise & Wellness
Men’s Basketball — 3
- Gideon George, Geography
- Spencer Johnson, Geography
- Trevin Knell, Business Management
Women’s Basketball — 3
- Kyra Beckman, Family Life
- Lauren Gustin, Exercise & Wellness
- Devry Millett, Experience Design and Management
Men’s Golf — 3
- Carson Lundell, Communications
- David Timmins, Communications
- Elijah Turner, Communications
Women’s Golf — 3
- Kerstin Fotu, Family Life
- Annick Haczkiewicz, Communications
- Allysha Mae Mateo, Professional Accountancy
Gymnastics — 3
- Allix Mason, Exercise & Wellness
- Rebekah Ripley, Communications
- Abby Stainton, Nursing
Soccer — 5
- Bella Folino, Business Administration
- Ellie Maughan, Business Management
- Daviana Vaka, Business Management
- Laveni Vaka, Communications
- Natalee Wells, Finance
Softball — 3
- Mallory Barber, Exercise & Wellness
- Brooke Hill-Barrington, Physical Education Teaching K-12
- Alyssa Podhurcak-Foss, Global Supply Chain Management
Men’s Swim and Dive — 6
- Connor Anderson, Communications
- Josue Dominguez, Biochemistry
- Eric Muir, Marketing & Global Supply Chain
- Javier Matta, Mechanical Engineering
- Christopher Pierce, Strategic Management
- Roger Woods, Psychology
Women’s Swim and Dive — 7
- Emma Colvin, Exercise Science
- Charlotte Fie’eiki, Psychology
- Katie Graves McBratney, Exercise & Wellness
- Lily Plaudis, Psychology
- Alexandra Shatskikh, Exercise & Wellness
- Brynn Sproul, Communication Disorders
- Summer Westover, Family Life
Women’s Tennis — 1
- Anastasia Abramyan, Communications
Men’s Tennis — 1
- Mateo Vereau, Economics
Women’s Track — 12
- Christina Blackmon, Exercise Science
- Alissa Fielding, Exercise & Wellness
- Jaslyn Gardner, Exercise & Wellness
- Heather Hansen, Exercise Science
- Meghan Hunter, Communication Disorders
- Haley Johnston, Wildlife & Wildlands Conservation
- McKenna Lee, Strategic Management
- Madison Moffitt, Communications
- Rachel Morrin, Exercise & Wellness
- Sadie Sargent, Psychology
- Adaobi Tabugbo, Exercise & Wellness
- Jessica Thompson, Biology
Men’s Track — 10
- Cameron Bates, Physical Education Teaching/Coaching (K-12)
- Easton Bianchi, Exercise & Wellness
- Jared Davis, Accounting
- Brandon Garnica, Electrical Engineering
- Aaron Leavens, Finance
- Landon Maxfield, Information Systems
- Dallin Shurts, Microbiology
- Dallin Vorkink, Exercise Science
- Michael Whittaker, Communications
- Caleb Witsken, Exercise Science
Women’s Volleyball — 3
- Heather Gneiting, Exercise & Wellness
- Kate Grimmer, Global Supply Chain Management
- Erin Livingston, Family Life
Men’s Volleyball — 2
- Jon Stanley, Exercise & Wellness
- Mitchel Worthington, Business Management
Cougarettes — 2
- Brigitte Reynolds Sharpe
- Brynli Swallow
Cheer — 8
- Leighton Davis
- Kailey Gardner
- Shyla Ikari
- Katie Olson
- Justice Read
- Makenzie Roberts
- Kaitlin Talbot
- Savana Winterton
Dunk Team — 5
- Scott Dye
- Jared Hunter
- Jefferson Oldroyd
- Nick Savoie
- Jake Stephenson