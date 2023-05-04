Here are the 2022-23 BYU student-athlete graduates

Some left when the 2022 football season ended and have gone through spring drills at another school. Others are moving on to careers in their chosen fields of study, while several will compete for BYU in 2023, maybe even longer.

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake announced recently that 24 current or former Cougars are graduating this spring or summer. Winter semester classes concluded two weeks ago and commencement ceremonies were conducted last week.

Players who graduated and are still in the program with plans to play in 2023, BYU’s first season in the Big 12, include linebacker Chaz Ah You, quarterback Nick Billoups, cornerback Jacob Boren, linebacker Ammon Hannemann, lineman Brayden Keim, punt returner and receiver Hobbs Nyberg, punter Ryan Rehkow, tight end Isaac Rex, running back Hinckley Ropati and linebacker Max Tooley.

A few former Cougars will play for other programs this coming season as graduate transfers: offensive lineman Clark Barrington (Baylor) and defensive back George Udo (undecided).

These players went through pro day activities in late March and were still hoping for NFL opportunities as of last Saturday: linebacker Jackson Kaufusi, kicker Jake Oldroyd, receiver Gunner Romney and linebacker Payton Wilgar.

Quarterback Jaren Hall, who was drafted in the fifth round Saturday by the Minnesota Vikings, said he has only one more class to complete to get his degree, a class called American heritage that is considered one of the most difficult at BYU.

Recent BYU graduates moving on to the working world include long snapper Britton Hogan, defensive back Hayden Livingston, lineman Lane Lunt, running back Jackson McChesney, defensive end Alema Pilimai, lineman Gabe Summers, lineman Alden Tofa and tight end Carter Wheat.

Last spring the Cougars announced 25 graduates, including several who went on to play instrumental roles in BYU’s 8-5 season in 2022. That list included receiver Brayden Cosper, defensive tackle Lorenzo Fauatea, running back Lopini Katoa, lineman Harris LaChance, defensive back D’Angelo Mandell, safety Malik Moore, defensive lineman Earl Tuioti Mariner, linebacker Keenan Pili, linebacker Pepe Tanuvasa and lineman Alden Tofa.

Among those players, only Moore is back for his final season in 2023.

Last year’s list of graduates included two of the better players in BYU football history who returned to get their degrees after years away from the program — Aleva Hifo and Dennis Pitta.

Here’s the list of 2022-23 BYU student-athlete graduates:

Football — 24

Chaz Ah You, Family Life

Clark Barrington, Construction Management

Nick Billoups, Sociology

Jacob Boren, Construction and Facilities Management

Ammon Hannemann, Exercise & Wellness

Britton Hogan, Exercise & Wellness

Jackson Kaufusi, Construction and Facilities Management

Brayden Keim, Construction and Facilities Management

Hayden Livingston, Exercise Science

Lane Lunt, Geography

Jackson McChesney, Finance

Hobbs Nyberg, Exercise & Wellness

Jake Oldroyd, Accounting

Alema Pilimai, Family Life

Ryan Rehkow, Finance

Isaac Rex, History

Gunner Romney, Economics

Hinckley Ropati, Communications

Gabe Summers, Finance

Alden Tofa, Exercise Science

Max Tooley, Geography

George Udo, Global Supply Chain Management

Carter Wheat, Communications

Payton Wilgar, Geography

Baseball — 8

Peyton Cole, Communications

Austin Deming, Communications

Cole Gambill, Finance

Reid McLaughlin, Sociology

Chase Peterson, Exercise Science

Ryan Sepede, Economics

Jack Sterner, Exercise & Wellness

Jacob Wilk, Exercise & Wellness

Men’s Basketball — 3

Gideon George, Geography

Spencer Johnson, Geography

Trevin Knell, Business Management

Women’s Basketball — 3

Kyra Beckman, Family Life

Lauren Gustin, Exercise & Wellness

Devry Millett, Experience Design and Management

Men’s Golf — 3

Carson Lundell, Communications

David Timmins, Communications

Elijah Turner, Communications

Women’s Golf — 3

Kerstin Fotu, Family Life

Annick Haczkiewicz, Communications

Allysha Mae Mateo, Professional Accountancy

Gymnastics — 3

Allix Mason, Exercise & Wellness

Rebekah Ripley, Communications

Abby Stainton, Nursing

Soccer — 5

Bella Folino, Business Administration

Ellie Maughan, Business Management

Daviana Vaka, Business Management

Laveni Vaka, Communications

Natalee Wells, Finance

Softball — 3

Mallory Barber, Exercise & Wellness

Brooke Hill-Barrington, Physical Education Teaching K-12

Alyssa Podhurcak-Foss, Global Supply Chain Management

Men’s Swim and Dive — 6

Connor Anderson, Communications

Josue Dominguez, Biochemistry

Eric Muir, Marketing & Global Supply Chain

Javier Matta, Mechanical Engineering

Christopher Pierce, Strategic Management

Roger Woods, Psychology

Women’s Swim and Dive — 7

Emma Colvin, Exercise Science

Charlotte Fie’eiki, Psychology

Katie Graves McBratney, Exercise & Wellness

Lily Plaudis, Psychology

Alexandra Shatskikh, Exercise & Wellness

Brynn Sproul, Communication Disorders

Summer Westover, Family Life

Women’s Tennis — 1

Anastasia Abramyan, Communications

Men’s Tennis — 1

Mateo Vereau, Economics

Women’s Track — 12

Christina Blackmon, Exercise Science

Alissa Fielding, Exercise & Wellness

Jaslyn Gardner, Exercise & Wellness

Heather Hansen, Exercise Science

Meghan Hunter, Communication Disorders

Haley Johnston, Wildlife & Wildlands Conservation

McKenna Lee, Strategic Management

Madison Moffitt, Communications

Rachel Morrin, Exercise & Wellness

Sadie Sargent, Psychology

Adaobi Tabugbo, Exercise & Wellness

Jessica Thompson, Biology

Men’s Track — 10

Cameron Bates, Physical Education Teaching/Coaching (K-12)

Easton Bianchi, Exercise & Wellness

Jared Davis, Accounting

Brandon Garnica, Electrical Engineering

Aaron Leavens, Finance

Landon Maxfield, Information Systems

Dallin Shurts, Microbiology

Dallin Vorkink, Exercise Science

Michael Whittaker, Communications

Caleb Witsken, Exercise Science

Women’s Volleyball — 3

Heather Gneiting, Exercise & Wellness

Kate Grimmer, Global Supply Chain Management

Erin Livingston, Family Life

Men’s Volleyball — 2

Jon Stanley, Exercise & Wellness

Mitchel Worthington, Business Management

Cougarettes — 2

Brigitte Reynolds Sharpe

Brynli Swallow

Cheer — 8

Leighton Davis

Kailey Gardner

Shyla Ikari

Katie Olson

Justice Read

Makenzie Roberts

Kaitlin Talbot

Savana Winterton

Dunk Team — 5

Scott Dye

Jared Hunter

Jefferson Oldroyd

Nick Savoie

Jake Stephenson