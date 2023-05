Here are the 2022-23 University of Utah student-athlete graduates

Nine current, or former, Utah football players are graduating this week. Commencement exercises are scheduled for Thursday at the Huntsman Center.

Those earning degrees this spring are running back Faysal Aden; quarterback Luke Bottari; cornerback JaTravis Broughton; wide receiver Solomon Enis; offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea; tight end Munir McClain (Sociology); tight end Taniela Pututau (Business Administration); running back Charlie Vincent; and punter Michael Williams.

Of that group, Aden, Bottari, Broughton, Laumea, McClain, Vincent and Williams are on the spring roster.

Two more players graduate in the summer — offensive lineman Hunter Lotulelei and center Johnny Maea.

Last December, 13 Utes graduated, including two players that were just selected in last weekend’s NFL draft — tight end Dalton Kincaid and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels.

Kincaid was a first-round pick, No. 25 overall, by the Buffalo Bills. Daniels was taken in the fourth round by the Washington Commanders.

Others that graduated in December were running back Micah Bernard; running back Chris Curry; defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi; offensive lineman Falcon Kaumatule; wide receiver Masaki Kudo; offensive lineman Paul Maile; linebacker Andrew Mata’afa, linebacker Shuhei Mitsumoto; defensive tackle Fua Pututau; tight end Miki Suguturaga (Criminology) and wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Bernard, Curry, Kaumatule, Suguturaga and Vele are expected to be key players for the Utes next fall. Maile transferred to BYU last winter.

Here is the list of the 2022-23 Utah student-athletes graduates:

Football — 24

Faysal Aden, Health & Kinesiology

Micah Bernard, Communications

Luke Bottari, Economics

JaTravis Broughton, Sociology

Chris Curry, Communications

Braeden Daniels, Business Administration

Solomon Enis, Finance

Devin Kaufusi, Communications

Falcon Kaumatule, Business Administration

Dalton Kincaid, Business Administration

Masaki Kudo, Communications

Sataoa Laumea, Business Administration

Hunter Lotulelei, Criminology

Johnny Maea, Family, Community & Human Development

Paul Maile, Family, Community & Human Development/Sociology

Andrew Mata’afa, Criminology

Munir McClain, Sociology

Shuhei Mitsumoto, Economics

Fua Pututau, Sociology;Criminology

Taniela Pututau, Business Administration

Miki Suguturaga, Criminology

Devaughn Vele, Communications

Charlie Vincent, Health & Kinesiology

Michael Williams, Psychology

Baseball — 7

Davis Cop, Economics

Randon Hostert, Health and Kinesiology

Jayden Kiernan, Parks, Recreation & Tourism

Zach McCleve, Psychology

Parker Morin, Psychology

Gabe Singer, History Teaching

Blake Whiting, Communication

Men’s Basketball — 5

Marco Anthony, Political Science

Eli Ballstaedt, Entrepreneurship

Jaxon Brenchley, Finance

Branden Carlson, Communication

Bostyn Holt, Sociology

Women’s Basketball — 2

Isabel Palmer, Marketing

Kelsey Rees, Health, Society & Policy

Men’s Golf — 2

Martin Leon, Psychology

Jesper von Reedtz, Finance

Gymnastics — 5

Jillian Hoffman, Health and Kinesiology

Cristal Isa, Applied Mathematics

Maile O’Keefe, Health and Kinesiology

MyKayla Skinner, Communication

Jaedyn Rucker, Health and Kinesiology

Lacrosse — 10

Tyler Bradbury, Finance

Cole Brams, Quantitative Analysis of Markets & Organizations

Sammy Cambere, Information Systems (Masters)

Bryce Cheek, Electrical Engineering

Zach Johns, Finance (Masters)

Dominic Mata, Health, Society and Policy

MJ McMahon, Finance

Ryan Rogers, Finance

Ruben Santana, Health and Kinesiology

Branden Wilson, Communication

Men’s Skiing — 6

Tomas Birkner, Finance (Masters)

Bjorn Brudevoll, Finance

Samuel Hendry, Biology

Luke Jager, Economics

Noel Keeffe, Material Sciences

Gustav Vollo, Finance

Women’s Skiing — 6

Abbie Jarzin, Health, Society and Policy

Sophia Laukli, Economics

Josefine Selvaag, Real Estate Development (Masters)

Katie Parker, Business Administration

Ezra Smith, Urban Ecology

Katie Vesterstein, Finance (Masters)

Soccer — 4

Haley Farrar, Environmental and Sustainability Studies

Kylee Geis, Psychology

Hillary Noakes, Biology

Courtney Talbot, Accounting

Softball — 5

Elicia Espinosa, Health and Kinesiology

Katie Faulk, Athletic Training (Masters)

Madi Jacobus, Nursing

Julia Jimenez, Family, Community & Human Development

Halle Morris, Business Administration

Men’s Swimming and Diving — 8

Tony Chen, Family, Community and Human Development

Jackson Cunningham, Computer Science

Cooper deRyk, Health and Kinesiology

JP Hynes, Management

Luke McDivitt, Mechanical Engineering (Masters)

Jenner Pennock, Marketing

Andrei Ungur, Film and Media Arts

Preston Planells, Communication

Women’s Swimming and Diving — 7

Taylor Alicea-Jorgensen, Biochemistry

Elise Beller, Psychology

Katie, Hale, Public Health (Masters)

Taylor Kabacy, Psychology

Kayla Miller, Health and Kinesiology

Alexa Mills, Nursing

Summer Stanfield, Health and Kinesiology

Cross Country/Track and Field — 7

Karli Branch, Biology

Grace Burnett, Finance

Martina Conner, Political Science

Ariel Keklak, Public Health (Masters)

Maya LeBar, Political Science

Lauren Peterson, Environmental & Sustainability Studies

Simone Plourde, Health and Kinesiology

Men’s Tennis — 4

Franco Capalbo, International Studies

Geronimo Espin Busleiman, International Studies

Mateo Julio, Finance (Masters)

Rian Ta, Marketing

Women’s Tennis — 5

Anastasia Goncharova, Sociology

Katya Hersh, Film and Media Arts

Linda Huang, Business Analytics

Madison Tattini, Biology

Katya Townsend, Finance (Masters)

Volleyball/Beach Volleyball — 2

Abby Karich, Communication

Megan Yett, Health and Kinesiology