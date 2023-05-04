Facebook Twitter
Scientists observed a dying star consuming a planet for the first time

This illustration provided Caltech/IPAC by depicts a planet skimming the surface of its star. Astronomers reported their observations Wednesday, May 3, 2023, of what appears to be a gas giant at least the size of Jupiter being eaten by its star. The sun-like star had been puffing up with old age for eons and finally got so big that it engulfed the close-orbiting planet.

K. Miller, R. Hurt/Caltech/IPAC via Associated Press

For the first time ever, scientists have observed a star swallowing a planet whole.

About 10,000-15,000 years ago, an aging Sun-like star engulfed a planet about the size of Jupiter as it expanded. Now, thousands of years later, astronomers were able to observe the spectacular galactic event, according to a new study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Using data from CalTech’s Palomar Observatory and NASA’s NEOWISE (Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer) spacecraft, researchers were able to capture the light emitted as the star ate the planet.

“This type of event has been predicted for decades, but until now we have never actually observed how this process plays out,” Kishalay De, the study’s lead author, stated, per NASA.

The researchers’ observation also gives a look into what could happen when our Sun eventually expands, consuming nearby planets, according to a video posted to twitter by Caltech.

“If it’s any consolation, this will happen in about 5 billion years,” Morgan MacLeod of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and co-author of the study told The Associated Press.