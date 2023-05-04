McDonald’s franchises revealed to employ more than 300 minors, including 2 10-year-olds

McDonald’s locations across the U.S. have been violating child labor laws by employing over 300 minors, including two 10-year-olds.

Here’s what we know.

Why is this important? NPR reported that three McDonald’s franchisees are currently facing more than $200,000 in fines for violating child labor laws.

The U.S. Department of Labor enacted child labor laws in 1938 “to ensure that when young people work, the work is safe and does not jeopardize their health, well-being or educational opportunities.”

Details: The U.S. Department of Labor investigated three McDonald’s locations in Kentucky and uncovered “two 10-year-olds working unpaid, sometimes until 2 a.m.,” according to The Guardian.

The investigation further reported that 62 locations “across Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland and Ohio” employed more than 300 children and had them working more than the legally allowed hours.

CBS News reported after asking the McDonald’s corporation for a comment on the situation, an emailed statement given by McDonald’s USA stated, “While franchisees make local decisions for their businesses, including labor and employment practices, they must comply with all state and federal laws, and we expect them to uphold our values in everything they do.”

Quotes to note: “Permitting young workers to work excessive hours can jeopardize their safety, well-being and education,” the DOL’s wage and hour district director in Pittsburgh, John DuMont, said in a statement.

DuMont continued, “Employers who hire young workers must understand and comply with federal child labor laws or face costly consequences.”

CBS News reported that after asking the McDonald’s corporation for a comment on the situation, it received an emailed statement from franchise owners John and Kathleen Santonastasso, which stated, “We take our role as a local employer very seriously and we regret any scheduling issues that may have occurred at our restaurants. Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and we have since instituted a series of new and enhanced processes and procedures to ensure employees are scheduled appropriately.”