Lucy Stanhope’s career at Utah is over. Her NCAA gymnastics career is far from being finished, however.

The now former University of Utah gymnast announced on social media Friday morning that she is transferring to the University of Nebraska.

“Incredibly grateful for the opportunities offered to me during this process,” Stanhope wrote. “I’ll always believe that everything happens for a reason, and I’m confident I’ll find joy in my next chapter. I’m so excited to be a Husker and more than ready for what’s to come, Go Big Red.”

A former elite and member of Great Britain’s national team, Stanhope spent three seasons at Utah where she proved capable of completing 9.9-plus scoring routines regularly, on balance beam, floor exercise and vault specifically.

As a junior in 2023, Stanhope was hampered by a bruised heel and saw limited action, competing in only five meets, exclusively on vault.

Due to the pandemic, Stanhope has two years of eligibility remaining.

She will join a Cornhuskers program that has a fairly storied history.

Nebraska qualified for the Super Six 14 times, most recently in 2018, and has won the Big Ten Conference championship four times, as recently as 2017. Nebraska has yet qualify to nationals since the implementation of the Four on the Floor format, though.

Stanhope immediately becomes one of Nebraska’s most accomplished gymnasts — she almost assuredly will compete more regularly and on more events at Nebraska than she did at Utah — and the Cornhuskers were already on something of an upswing, having improved their final ranking in each of the last two seasons, finishing No. 31 overall in 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lucy to Husker Nation,” Nebraska head coach Heather Brink said in a release. “She brings a depth of experience that I believe will make an impact in our lineups. I know Lucy feels at home in Lincoln, and I cannot wait to watch her shine under the lights of Devaney.”