High school baseball: 3A/2A playoff roundup from Saturday

3A Playoffs

3A first round

No. 4 seed Manti ripped five extra hits, with Bo Stevens and Tazj Hill each driving in three runs as the Templars rolled past No. 13 seed American Leadership in five innings for the 3A first round win. Braxton Henningson went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles while Kayson Bailey was in control on the mound scattering six hits over five innings with seven strikeouts.

No. 3 seed Canyon View held onto an early 5-1 lead to defeat No. 14 seed Providence Hall. The Falcons had 15 hits in the first round victory.

Thanks to an 8-run third inning, top-seeded Juab got things rolling with a commanding victory over the Red Devils. Taylor Newton and Connor Cowan combined for eight RBIs for the Wasps, while Cowan also tossed seven strikeouts from the mound.

Second-seeded Carbon breezed past North Sanpete to remain on the winner’s side of the 3A bracket. The Dinos scored 16 runs on 16 hits over just four innings of batting. Colton Lowe batted-in a game-high four runs, while four other players recorded two or more RBIs.

Kyle Brimhall was in command all day on the mound in the 3A first round at Carbon High School as he only allowed two hits and struck out seven as the 10th-seeded Cowboys edged No. 7 seed Ogden to march into the second round. Payton Cummings had a solid day at the plate for Grantsville going 2 for 3 with an RBI.

The Spartans maintained their positioning on the top side of the bracket thanks to a late, walk-off run. Wade Stilson was the game’s winning pitcher, as he recorded 11 strikeouts for Emery.

It went down to the wire, but fifth-seeded Union picked up the opening round victory over Delta after allowing just one run to the Rabbits in the seventh inning. PJ Hancock had a home run and two RBIs for the Cougars.

Thanks to a 6-run fifth inning, Juan Diego pulled away from Richfield late to secure what ended up being a comfortable opening-round victory. Junior pitcher Andrew Lombana threw eight strikeouts for the Soaring Eagle, who also received a home run and three RBIs from sophomore Castle Huggard.

3A second round

No. 4 seed Manti marched through the 3A winners bracket with its second victory on Saturday as it beat No. 5 seed Union comfortably. Braxton Hennington doubled, homered and drove in four runs in the win, while Britton Keisel struck out eight and only allowed six hits in earning the win on the mound.

No. 3 seed Canyon View held No. 6 seed Juan Diego scoreless in a 7-0 3A playoff victory. Hudson Slack had three RBIs for the Falcons.

No. 1 seed Juab defeats No. 8 seed Emery 2-5. Juab trailed 2-1 after the second inning but scored two runs in the third inning and one in the fourth to take back the lead. Cooper Ford had a home run for the Wasps.

The Dinos wrapped up their opening day of the tournament with a shutout victory over tenth-seeded Grantsville. Senior pitcher Wyatt Faulk was dominant on the mound for Carbon, allowing just one hit while tossing 12 strikeouts. On the offense, Michael Vigil, Colton Lowe and Faulk each hit home runs to help the second-seeded Dinos remain on the winners side of the 3A bracket.

3A one-loss bracket

The Tigers season remained alive, as they used a four-run fifth inning to eliminate North Sanpete and advance. Carter Rasmussen and Will Mikevitch each batted-in two runs for Ogden.

No. 14 seed Providence Hall’s season comes to an end with a scoreless loss against the No. 11 seed Richfield. Richfield had 13 hits with zero errors in the victory.

No. 16 seed Grand’s season comes to a close after a 6-8 victory for No. 9 seed Summit Academy. The Bears built a quick 7-0 lead after the first two innings that Grand was never able to climb out of. Grand rallied back within two after a five-run inning but was unable to complete the comeback.

2A Playoffs

2A first round

Deegan Bailey went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs while Andrew Hollingshead added three RBIs of his own as No. 4 seed Beaver eased past No. 13 seed North Summit in the 2A first round.

Eight different players drove in runs as No. 3 seed Duchesne rolled past Water Canyon for the easy 2A first round win. Nashden Goodliffe led the Eagles with three RBIs.

No. 10 seed Milford defeats No. 7 seed Gunnison Valley in the first round of the 2A playoffs. Milford scored eight combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings to keep its postseason run alive.

The Rams edged out Millard in Saturday morning’s matchup between the eighth and ninth seeds. Parowan notched 12 hits, led by Hunter Johnson, who batted-in a team-high three runs thanks to two doubles. Porter Jackman pitched for the win, recording six strikeouts.

It was a clean opening round victory for San Juan, which finished its victory over Monticello with nine hits and no errors. Ian Johnson (three strikeouts) led an entourage of three Broncos pitchers that allowed just two hits for the Buckaroos.

It was a strong outing for Kanab, which kicked off its 2A playoffs with a shutout victory over North Sevier. The Cowboys allowed just four hits, doubling that total on their offensive side. Kash Kabonic recorded three RBIs and Logan Veater tossed five strikeouts for Kanab.

2A second round

No. 2 seed Enterprise held No. 10 seed Milford scoreless in the 2A second round on Saturday. Enterprise broke the 0-0 tie with a run in the fourth inning and held the lead the rest of the way.

No. 1 seed South Sevier advances to the 2A quarterfinals with a decisive win over No. 9 seed Parowan. South Sevier had seven different players record RBIs for the Rams victory.

Griffin Bone had a masterful performance on the mound as he struck out 12 and only allowed two hits as No. 6 seed Kanab edged No. 3 seed Duchesne to march through the 2A winners bracket heading into next week.

No. 4 seed Beaver defeats No. 5 seed San Juan for the 2A second round win. Both teams went scoreless in the opening two innings, but the tie was broken when Beaver scored three runs in the third inning. Beaver kept up the pace and never allowed San Juan to get back into the game.

2A one-loss bracket

No. 14 seed Water Canyon’s season comes to an end after a 4-19 victory for No. 11 seed North Sevier. North Sevier had 11 hits with just one error in the 2A one-loss bracket victory.

The Braves eliminated Monticello in comfortable fashion, leading victory the entire way in the 2A one-loss bracket win. North Summit’s Tucker Pace hit the game’s lone home run, helping him record a game-high four RBIs as the Braves kept their season alive at least one more game.

