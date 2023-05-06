High school track: Daniel Simmons, Jane Hedengren, Amare Harlan enjoy state record performances at BYU Invitational

It was a record-setting weekend on the track at BYU this weekend as three of the state’s marquee athletes broke coveted state records.

American Fork’s Daniel Simmons (3,200-meters), Timpview’s Jane Hedengren (1,600-meters) and Fremont’s Amare Harlan (200-meters) all set new state records at the BYU Invitational in impressive fashion.

For elite sprinter Harlan, the day was a reminder of how cruel the slightest wind can be while chasing records.

Harlan, who last week lowered her own state record in the 100-meters, set the 200-meter state record with a time of 23.63. It broke the record time of 23.75 held by Enterprise’s Jazlyn Gardner from 2017.

A year ago at the BYU Invite, Harlan posted a time of 23.70 in the 200-meters, which would’ve been enough to break Gardner’s record, but the wind gauge showed +2.1 — just 0.1 too much for record consideration.

On Saturday, a +2.3 wind denied Harlan her state record hat trick. Harlan won the long jump with a mark of 19’07.75, which was better than the state record of 19’04.75 set back in 2001. That extra 0.3 kept it from entering the record books.

Harlan will have two more chances to try and break that record at the region and state meets in the coming weeks.

For Utah’s two best distance runners, conditions were perfect at BYU for record-breaking runs of their own. On Friday, Simmons broke the 3,200-meter state record that dates back to 2013, posting a time of 8:49.05. It narrowly snapped the record-time of 8:49.08 that Park City’s Ben Saarel set at the BYU Invite a decade ago.

On Saturday, Simmons followed it up with a fantastic performance in the 1,600-meters as he posted a time of 4:07.51, the third-best mark in state history in the event.

Simmons needed to be great as Olympus’ JoJo Jourdon was just .09 behind him with a time of 4:07.60.

While Simmons narrowly broke his state record, Timpview’s Hedengren shattered hers.

Hedengren went out fast in her 1,600-meter race on Saturday, posting a ridiculous time of 4:43.14 to finish 12 seconds faster than runner-up Shelby Jensen of Westlake. Her time ended up being 1.99 seconds faster than the previous record time of 4:45.13 set by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.

Here’s a look at the winners for every event held at BYU this weekend.

Boys individual winners (6A-4A)

100-meters — Gatlin Bair, Burley, Idaho, 10.25

200-meters — Gatlin Bair, Burley, Idaho, 20.47

400-meters — Ethan Valletta, Lone Peak, 48.09

800-meters — Kadan Allen, Herriman, 1:53.08

1,600-meters — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, 4:07.51

3,200-meters — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, 8:49.05

110 hurdles — Easton Brotherson, Park City, 14.39

300 hurdles — Derek Meadows, Bishop Gorman, Nev., 37.61

4x100 Relay — Mountain View, 41.94

4x200 Relay — Maple Mountain, 1:28.59

4x400 Relay — Timpview, 3:23.41

4x800 Relay — Herriman, 7:44.98

High jump — Owen Iloa, Hurricane, 6’06

Long jump — Joshua Hamblin, Weber, 21’09.50

Shot put — Tyler Poole, Layton, 57’00.25

Discus — Tyler Poole, Layton, 188’03.75

Javelin — Bo Hickman, Snow Canyon, 207’05.25

Pole vault — Kyle James, Riverton, 15’02.25

Boys individual winners (3A-1A)

100-meters — Trevon Holman, Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 11.05

200-meters — Trevon Holman, Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 22.24

400-meters — Gabe Hutchinson, Evanston, Wyo., 49.80

800-meters — Colby Jenks, Big Piney, Wyo., 1:52.69

1,600-meters — Richard Crane, Richfield, 4:12.09

3,200-meters — Zack Johnston, North Fremont, Idaho

110 hurdles — Gage Gose, Lander Valley, Wyo., 14.17

300 hurdles — Gage Gose, Lander Valley, Wyo., 36.57

4x100 Relay — Juab, 42.20

4x400 Relay — Evanston, Wyo., 3:29.77

Medley Relay — Union, 3:36.54

High jump — Jonathan Timpson, Water Canyon, 6’01.50

Long jump — Tommy Sheeran, Monticello, 21’10.25

Shot put — Kort Summers, Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 50’10.75

Discus — Jed King, Piute, 114’04.50

Javelin — Jay Rowley, Juab, 171’09.75

Pole vault — Adam McCoy, Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 13’08.50

Girls individual winners (6A-4A)

100-meters — Amare Harlan, Fremont, 11.72

200-meters — Amare Harlan, Fremont, 23.63

400-meters — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, 56.31

800-meters — Elysse Jessen, Alta, 2:11.91

1,600-meters — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, 4:43.14

3,200-meters — Julie Moore, Mountain View, 10:40.46

100 hurdles — Eden DeVries, Weber, 14.30

300 hurdles — Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, 43.58

4x100 Relay — Lehi, 48.31

4x200 Relay — Timpanogos, 1:42.74

4x400 Relay — Timpanogos, 3:56.35

4x800 Relay — Lone Peak, 9:22.47

High jump — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, 5’07

Long jump — Amare Harlan, Fremont, 19’07.75

Shot put — Clar Baker, American Fork, 41’03.25

Discus — Quincy Esplin, Cedar City, 132’07.25

Javelin — Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, 126’03.75

Pole vault — Sabrina Fairbanks, Lone Peak, 12’06.75

Girls individual winners (3A-1A)

100-meters — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, 12.54

200-meters — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, 24.99

400-meters — Grace Gordon, Morgan, 57.97

800-meters — Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, 2:14.52

1,600-meters — Adelaide Englestead, Panguitch, 5:47.81

3,200-meters — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, 10:41.33

100 hurdles — Violett Taylor, Rich, 15.17

300 hurdles — Violett Taylor, Rich, 44.05

4x100 Relay — Morgan, 51.22

4x400 Relay — North Sevier, 4:04.97

Medley Relay — Grand, 4:15.77

High jump — Madi Orton, Kanab, 5’03

Long jump — Sage Bradshaw, Lyman, Wyo., 17’07.50

Shot put — Nicole Willardson, Richfield, 39’06.50

Discus — Caroline Bradshaw, Lyman, Wyo., 111’05.75

Javelin — Emmalyn Jacobs, Juan Diego, 136’03.50

Pole vault — Allie Christensen, Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 9’03.50

