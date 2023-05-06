King Charles III is officially crowned king of Britain

King Charles III was crowned monarch of the United Kingdom on Saturday alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.

At 74 years old, Charles is the oldest monarch to ever take the British throne. The newly crowned king took a modest approach to the ceremony, while still including “key elements associated with the hallowed religious service” and remaining “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry” while looking “towards the future,” according to Buckingham Palace.

Charles was joined by royal family members, representation for 203 nations and territories, 200 members of the British military and other public figures for the service.

Many people — save those over 70 — have never seen a British monarch crowned. Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation ceremony was on June 2, 1953.

A glimpse at King Charles’ coronation ceremony

Britain’s Prince William touches St Edward’s Crown on King Charles III’s head during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023. Yui Mok, Associated Press

King Charles III crowned with the St Edward’s Crown and surrounded by faith leaders, during the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Victoria Jones, Associated Press

King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown, followed by Queen Camilla, leaves Westminster Abbey in central London following his coronation ceremony, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Ben Birchall, Associated Press

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince Andrew leave Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Toby Melville, Associated Press

Britain’s King Charles III, center, walks in the Coronation Procession after his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. Kirsty Wigglesworth, Associated Press

Singer Katy Perry at Westminster Abbey during the coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Gareth Cattermole, Associated Press

Kate, Princess of Wales, departs Westminster Abbey after King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press

Guards march following the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla, along The Mall in London, Saturday May 6, 2023. Paul Childs, Associated Press

Britain’s Queen Camilla leaves Westminster Abbey following her coronation ceremony, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Toby Melville, Associated Press

Britain’s King Charles III, right, arrives to receive a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, following his coronation, in London, Saturday May 6, 2023. Peter Byrne, Associated Press

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla are on the way back to Buckingham Palace after his coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Vadim Ghirdak, Associated Press

People watch the fly past as Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Andreea Alexandru, Associated Press

Royal fan Ben Weller reacts as he watches the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles III on a screen in Hyde Park, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press

Britain’s Queen Camilla and Britain’s King Charles III travel in the Gold State Coach, back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey after the coronation, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Sebastien Bozon, Associated Press

Police move in to crowd to detain “Just Stop Oil” protestors before the King’s Procession in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Ian McIlgorm, Associated Press

Crowds are on the way to Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony for Britain’s King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Vadim Ghirda, Associated Press

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation ceremony, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Petr David Josek, Associated Press

The Coronation Procession travels along The Mall following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Gareth Fuller, Associated Press

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, left, Kate, Princess of Wales, centre, Prince William, right, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Princess Charlotte, down left, and Prince Louis, down centre, during the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Leon Neal, Associated Press

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla look at each other as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Leon Neal, Associated Press