Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 
Prince Harry was all smiles for his brief appearance at the coronation ceremony

Harry left immediately after the service

By Margaret Darby
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III in London.

Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6 2023. King Charles III and Queen Camilla, members of the royal family and other guests gathered at Westminster Abbey for the coronation service.

Dan Charityl, Pool via Associated Press

Prince Harry attended his father’s coronation ceremony on Saturday without his wife, Meghan Markle. It is the first time the royal has been seen with his family since the release of his bombshell memoir, “Spare.”

Harry left immediately after the ceremony.

Reportedly, he was not invited to participate in the royal family’s Buckingham Palace balcony appearance to greet the crowds on Saturday afternoon, according to BBC News. Prince Andrew wasn’t present, either.

Meghan opted out of the ceremony to stay in California, where their son Archie is celebrating his fourth birthday. Harry intended to make “every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday,” per BBC News. It is understood that Harry headed to the airport after the ceremony.

Harry was all smiles when he arrived at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning in his morning suit and medals. He arrived among the first group of royals, entering the Abbey alongside his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and his uncles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, per CNN.

He was seated in the third row of the service next to Andrew and Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. Two rows ahead at the front were Prince Willam and Princess Kate with two of their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — Prince George was serving as a page for his grandfather. The duke and duchess of Edinburgh also sat in the front row.

Tensions between Harry and his family have been high since he voluntarily left his royal duties behind in 2020. Relations were further strained with the release of Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” which exposed intimate details about the royal family, as reported by the Deseret News. Harry had minimal interaction with the royal family during his brief appearance at the ceremony.

Harry fans were ecstatic to see him at the ceremony

Fans of Prince Harry enjoyed seeing him cheerfully attend the coronation ceremony, and took to Twitter to express their support for the prince.