High school boys soccer: 4A/3A/2A quarterfinal roundup from Saturday

4A Playoffs

Three different players notched a goal, as sixth-seeded Mountain Crest upset third-seeded Desert Hills to advance into the 4A semifinals. The Mustangs will face Crimson Cliffs for a chance to play in the state championship game at America First Field.

The Mustangs scored two goals in each half of play to defeat Sky View and advance to the 4A semifinals, where they will face Mountain Crest. Owen Klingonsmith recorded a goal and an assist, as four different players scored for second-seeded Crimson Cliffs.

Maynor Delarca’s goal early in the second half was all the scoring No. 5 seed Green Canyon needed as it earned the upset victory at No. 4 seed Ridgeline in the 4A quarterfinals.

Hayes Thompson scored on a penalty kick in the first half, Daniel Briones finished off a rebounded shot in the second half, and then No. 8 seed Dixie held off a late push from top seed Layton Christian as the Flyers secured the 4A quarterfinal upset.

3A Playoffs

No. 2 seed Juan Diego advances to the 3A semifinals with a 2-0 victory over No. 7 seed Delta. Juan Diego held Delta scoreless while Jacob Alvarez and Danny Gutierrez scored one each for the Soaring Eagles.

A golden goal from Ogden’s Gerardo Esquievel secured the Tigers’ victory over the Bulldogs and a spot in the 3A semifinals. Ben Points and Luis Velasco scored Ogden’s remaining two goals. The Tigers will face Morgan for a chance to play in the state championship match.

Ty Warner notched a pair of goals as No. 4 seed Morgan rolled past No. 5 Carbon for the 3A quarterfinal win. Jett Beckstrom, Sam Edwards and Beau Johnson notched goals as well for the Trojans.

A second half goal from senior Jesus Contreras was all the Templars needed to secure their spot in the 3A semifinals. Junior keeper Austin Thomas was in-goal for the shutout.

2A Playoffs

No. 11 Waterford overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit with a pair of second-half goals as it bounced No. 3 Gunnison Valley for the 2A quarterfinal win.

Six different players scored as second-seeded Maeser Prep defeated APA West Valley, securing a trip to Zions Bank Stadium for the 2A semifinals. The Lions scored four of their six goals in the second half after leading by just one after 40 minutes. Aidan Simmons not only scored for Maeser, but he also chipped-in four assists.

The Jayhawks made light work of their quarterfinal tie, defeating Wasatch Academy by a 10-goal margin to advance into the 2A semifinal round. Carlos Garcia and Daniel Filho each recorded hat tricks for St. Joseph.

No. 5 seed American Heritage hit the road and upset No. 4 seed Rowland Hall in the 2A quarterfinals to book its place in the 2A semifinals. Tanner Brockbank and Niwhai Winitana notched goals for American Heritage in the win.

