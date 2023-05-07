Why Katy Perry won’t be on ‘American Idol’ this week

On Sunday night, the top eight singers on “American Idol” will compete for a spot in the top five, but fans will quickly notice some major changes to the show — including the absence of “Idol” judge Katy Perry.

Why isn’t Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’ 2023 Sunday night?

Perry is one of several artists performing at King Charles III’s coronation concert Sunday night, Harper’s Bazaar reported. Perry met Charles in 2019 at an event in Mumbai, and the following year, the king appointed her to be an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, which works to tackle poverty in South Asia, Forbes reported.

“Charles said Perry was appointed to the charity because she has a ‘long-standing commitment to charitable causes around the world’ — though some criticized the decision because Perry is neither British nor Asian,” per Forbes.

Perry’s charity work includes being an ambassador for UNICEF since 2013, according to the organization’s website.

Perry’s fiance, actor Orlando Bloom — who was born in the U.K. — recently shared his excitement for Perry’s opportunity to take part in coronation celebrations.

“My girl’s gonna be singing, that’s fun. I’m not gonna make it there, sadly, but she’s representing which is cool,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “She does those big, historical things. It’s wonderful. She sang for the president, too. She does that.”

“Who’s left?” he continued. “Maybe the pope. So yeah, it’s exciting.”

Perry told Extra that it’s an “honor” to perform at the concert — and that she’s looking forward to staying at Windsor Castle.

“I’m an ambassador to one of his foundations for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking, which is a huge issue of our time that people don’t talk enough about, and it just aligned with all my values,” she said. “He asked me to sing and it all aligned.

“I’m really excited,” she continued. “I might be posting a lot because I’m gonna be in a castle, for real. This is wild.”

Perry’s fellow “Idol” judge Lionel Richie will also miss “Idol” Sunday night to perform at the concert. Ed Sheeran — who recently won a copyright infringement trial over his song “Thinking Out Loud” — and Alanis Morissette will step in as guest judges for the evening.

Sheeran will also perform a song from his new album, “Subtract,” during the episode, “Idol” revealed on social media. Additionally, the top eight contestants will pair up to perform four of Sheeran’s songs.

Who are the top 8 singers on ‘American Idol’ 2023?

As the Deseret News reported, the top eight singers on “American Idol” are:



Iam Tongi.

Megan Danielle.

Colin Stough.

Haven Madison.

Oliver Steele.

Warren Peay.

We Ani.

Zachariah Smith.

“Idol” will reveal the top five singers during the episode, which airs Sunday at 6 p.m. MDT on ABC.