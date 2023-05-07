Facebook Twitter
University of Utah Sports Utah Utes

Another Utah Utes team just won its first-ever conference championship

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
The Utah Utes lacrosse team celebrates winning the ASUN Conference championship on Sunday, May 7, 2023 in Township, Pennsylvania.

Courtesy Utah Athletics

Yet another Utah Utes team has won a conference championship during a school year that has seen a bunch of them on the hill.

On Sunday afternoon, the 18th-ranked lacrosse team beat the Air Force Falcons 11-9 to win the ASUN conference tournament for the first time in the program’s five-year history.

The Utes, who entered the tournament as the favorite to win, received their first-ever automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament as a result.

Utah will find out its first-round opponent on Sunday evening.

The Utes, who entered Sunday with an 11-4 record, were carrying a 10-game win streak after a slow start to the season.

On Sunday, Utah used a strong third quarter to go up 9-6 and held off the Falcons from there.

The low-scoring game was a departure in style for the Utes, who entered Sunday second in the country in goals per game with an average of 17.1, and hadn’t scored fewer than 11 since a Feb. 25 loss to Johns Hopkins.

Cole Brams won tournament MVP, and Carson Moyer (Sunday’s leader with four goals), Samuel Cambere, Koa Todd and Tyler Bradbury joined him on the all-tournament team.

Sunday’s selection show begins at 7:30 p.m. MT and will be streamed here.

