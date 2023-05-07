Another Utah Utes team just won its first-ever conference championship

Yet another Utah Utes team has won a conference championship during a school year that has seen a bunch of them on the hill.

On Sunday afternoon, the 18th-ranked lacrosse team beat the Air Force Falcons 11-9 to win the ASUN conference tournament for the first time in the program’s five-year history.

The Utes, who entered the tournament as the favorite to win, received their first-ever automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament as a result.

Utah will find out its first-round opponent on Sunday evening.

The Utes, who entered Sunday with an 11-4 record, were carrying a 10-game win streak after a slow start to the season.

On Sunday, Utah used a strong third quarter to go up 9-6 and held off the Falcons from there.

The low-scoring game was a departure in style for the Utes, who entered Sunday second in the country in goals per game with an average of 17.1, and hadn’t scored fewer than 11 since a Feb. 25 loss to Johns Hopkins.

Cole Brams won tournament MVP, and Carson Moyer (Sunday’s leader with four goals), Samuel Cambere, Koa Todd and Tyler Bradbury joined him on the all-tournament team.

Sunday’s selection show begins at 7:30 p.m. MT and will be streamed here.