Utah football gets commitment from former Florida State, Oregon WR Mycah Pittman

The Utah Utes football program on Sunday got a commitment from a wide receiver who has significant experience at the Power Five level.

Florida State transfer Mycah Pittman, who also previously played at Oregon, announced his commitment to the Utes via Twitter.

Listed by Florida State at 5-foot-11 and 203 pounds, Pittman first played three seasons at Oregon, where he caught 38 passes for 547 yards with two touchdowns before he transferred to Florida State.

Last season for the Seminoles, Pittman significantly increased his production, as he caught 32 passes for 330 yards with three touchdowns.

The son of longtime NFL receiver Michael Pittman and the brother of current Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Mycah Pittman has one year of eligibility remaining.

He joins a wide receiver room at Utah that is led by Devaughn Vele and Money Parks. As far as the pass-catching unit as a whole, the Utes lost their 2022 leader in tight end Dalton Kincaid to the NFL but will return star tight end Brant Kuithe.

