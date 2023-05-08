Utah State football continues to rebuild its roster

Over the course of the offseason — and a little bit at the end of the 2022 season — Utah State football has seen over 30 players leave the program and enter the NCAA transfer portal.

It has been an exodus that has left the Aggies shorthanded, so much so that the program couldn’t conduct a normal Blue vs. White showcase to end spring football.

USU simply didn’t have enough players, whether due to injury or departures.

Slowly but surely, though, the Aggies are building up their depth again.

Over the last two weeks, Utah State has added four players, including two Power Five transfers:



Colorado cornerback Simeon Harris.

Arizona State offensive lineman Ralph Frias III.

Independence Community College defensive back Isaiah Hackett.

Snow College running back Rahsul Faison.

On Sunday night, the Aggies added another junior college transfer in City College of San Francisco defensive end/tackle Harold G. Brooks III.

Brooks announced his commitment to Utah State on social media and at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds is the type of addition the Aggies’ desperately needed, after numerous defections along the defensive line.

Me and my family coming to Cache Valley Thank you Jesus 🙏🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/lZtsgCDXL1 — Harold G. Brooks III (@TheHaroldBrooks) May 7, 2023

A sophomore in 2021, Brooks played in 11 games for the Rams, recording 25 tackles, five tackles and a fumble recovery.

A New Mexico State commit ahead of last season, Brooks never suited up for the NMSU Aggies.

Instead, he redshirted the season to “properly put on the necessary muscle weight in order to play defensive tackle at the FBS level,” per Brian Phillips of Big Blue USU Aggies News, and will now transfer to Logan instead.

City College of San Francisco’s official Twitter account praised the move, writing “Utah State is getting a beast on the DLine!”