FBI agent: Texts between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell show the couple anticipating children’s deaths

On Aug. 10, 2019, Lori Vallow Daybell texted the man she would later marry.

“Do you think there is a perfectly orchestrated plan to take the children? And we just have to wait for it to be carried out?” she asked Chad Daybell. “I feel lost. Like I should be doing something to help.”

“There is a plan being orchestrated for the children,” Daybell responded.

Just weeks after the texts, prosecutors say Vallow Daybell’s two kids — 6-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow — were killed and buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of Daybell’s Rexburg home.

That’s just a window into the trove of text messages revealed Monday in the trial of Vallow Daybell, who is charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection to the deaths of her two children and Tammy Daybell, the spouse of Chad Daybell.

The texts were read aloud by former FBI Special Agent Douglas Hart, who reviewed Vallow Daybell’s iCloud account as part of his investigation. Hart took the stand in the 19th day of testimony in the high profile trial.

By noon, the jury was read multiple exchanges — most between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell — that showed the couple anticipating what Hart said can be interpreted as the children’s impending death.

July 18, 2019, started with a message from Chad to Lori where he says he has “been instructed to focus my efforts on Hillary so I will ... she is at 0.13. I turned up the pain to 10 and placed a spiritual virus in her.”

Hillary, Hart says, was the name used for the demon the couple claimed had possessed Tylee. The closer an individual was to zero, “the closer they were to their death,” the former FBI investigator said.

Eleven days later, Chad messaged Lori an unsettling question: “Do you want me to cause pain yet to those two 3s you’re riding with?” Hart told prosecutors the “3s” were Lori’s children.

“Probably hold off on then till we arrive. They will be (miserable) to deal with. But I’ll text you if they start acting up and we can zap them,” Vallow Daybell messages.

Daybell, in response, tells Lori Vallow Daybell: “Yes, if they are going to act up we’ll at least give them a reason to scream. I love, cherish, treasure and adore you.”

Hart told prosecutors this stood out in his investigation, particularly because it refers to causing the children pain — words like zapping and scream are relevant, he said.

Then, on Aug. 10, comes the text exchange between Vallow Daybell and Daybell where they refer to an “orchestrated plan to take the children.”

“You are doing everything right my love,” Daybell tells Vallow Daybell when she asks if there is anything she can do to help. Daybell says he had a conversation with “the Lord” who told him they are “right on track.”

Then, Daybell tells Vallow Daybell that he could sense JJ “was barely attached to his body.”

Hart’s interpretation of this belief, which he spelled out earlier in the day, is that “when someone’s body and spirit separate, they die.”

Then, just five days before police say the last known video showing Tylee alive is recorded, Vallow Daybell texts her brother Alex Cox, who prosecutors believe is an accomplice in the case. Cox would later die just weeks before police declared the two children missing.

Cox asks his sister what she’s doing. “Working on Zs,” Vallow Daybell says, “Z” presumably short for zombie, which according to the group’s fringe beliefs means someone has been possessed by an evil spirit.

The siblings chat, and Cox tells Vallow Daybell “I am proud of you. No more Zs.”

“We r (sic) trying to get to the bottom of what we need to do eliminate them completely. I’m sure you will be told also,” Vallow Daybell says.

This story will be updated.

