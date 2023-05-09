MrBeast is giving $50,000 away to celebrate his birthday

MrBeast is giving money away again. This time, it is to celebrate his birthday.

“It’s my birthday, so I’m giving away 💰$50,000💰to 5 followers! ($10,000 each!),” the YouTube star wrote on his Instagram on Sunday.

“All you have to do is share this to your story and tag someone in the comments! Also, if you don’t follow me I can’t dm you the money if you win. Winners will be picked in 72 hours, will show proof!” he added.

The post has generated more than 13 million likes and more than 14 million comments from fans hoping to receive the large cash prize. With 48 hours left to participate in the giveaway, chances to win are slim.

MrBeast did not reveal how he plans to select the winners.

MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world. He went viral for his his family-friendly stunt YouTube videos and has recently attracted fans for his philanthropy efforts.

Just this year, MrBeast has funded cataract surgery for 1,000 individuals, donated 20,000 pairs of shoes to South African children and rebuilt homes for tornado survivors.

He operates five YouTube channels, runs multiple companies and is on his way to becoming a billionaire, reported the Deseret News. He plans to donate all his money to charity throughout his lifetime.

People are poking fun at MrBeast’s birthday giveaway

I may be broke but at least I’m not so broke I had to post the MrBeast birthday giveaway on my IG story pic.twitter.com/kgkjO8RL51 — Matthew Mac (@matthewmadmac) May 8, 2023