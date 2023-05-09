‘Jeopardy!’ great James Holzhauer isn’t the only one going big in the Masters tournament — and it’s thrilling

If fans were disappointed Ken Jennings wasn’t competing in the inaugural “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament — which features six of the quiz show’s highest-ranked contestants — the disappointment should largely have dissipated by now. Four games in, and the tournament has proven to be a fast-moving, high-wagering and nail-biting affair.

And as Jennings, who is hosting the tournament, said at the start of the games Tuesday night: “The excitement is just beginning.”

Ken Jennings is hosting the “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament. ABC

The tournament’s stacked lineup includes:



40-game champion Amy Schneider, who is No. 2 behind Jennings for most consecutive games won in show history.

38-game winner Matt Amodio, who is No. 3 for most games won.

32-game champ James Holzhauer, who is No. 4 for most games won.

Mattea Roach, a 23-game champ who is the youngest super-champion in “Jeopardy!” history.

Sam Buttrey, who won the inaugural Professors Tournament in 2021.

Andrew He, a five-game champ who beat Roach during the semifinal round of the 2022 Tournament of Champions to compete against Schneider and Buttrey in the finals (Schneider ended up winning).

Here’s an overview of the tournament, including recaps on the games and a look at the contestants’ standings.

The first seven “Jeopardy!” Masters episodes — each episode includes two 30-minute games — features different combinations of the six contestants competing against each other.

Unlike a regular “Jeopardy!” game, the contestants are playing for points rather than money. A contestant gets three points for winning a game and one point for finishing in second. The third-place finisher does not get any points (in another special addition to the tournament, the show reveals the locations of the Daily Doubles to viewers at home at the start of each round).

At the end of the quarterfinals, the two contestants with the fewest points are eliminated from the competition. The point values reset for the semifinals, which will play out over episodes eight and nine. Following those two episodes, the player with the fewest points is eliminated, and the three remaining contestants head to the finals, which will play out over two games in episode 10.

The contestant with the most points after the two-game finale wins $500,000 and the Trebek Trophy. Second place gets $250,000 and third place receives $150,000.

Fourth place will be awarded $100,000 after the semifinals; and the fifth and sixth place finishers will receive $75,000 and $50,000, respectively, following the quarterfinal round.

‘Jeopardy!’ Masters tournament recaps

Note: Games five and six of the tournament air May 10 at 7 p.m. MST on ABC. The tournament runs through May 24.

May 9 — Game 3: Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, Sam Buttrey

The third game of the tournament — featuring Roach, Schneider and Buttrey — ended up being one of the tightest matches yet. All three contestants showed off their knowledge of categories ranging from TV to 1920s science and made bold wagers along the way. Each contestant landed on one of the three Daily Doubles, wagered all of their points on the clue and answered correctly, leading to a fairly even match across the board.

Going into the Final Jeopardy round, Buttrey was in the lead with 17,600 points. Roach followed close behind with 16,400 and Schneider had 11,200.

It all came down to the Final Jeopardy clue, under the category “21st-century authors”: “Once a journalist himself, he began his first novel with his hero being fined 150,000 Kronor for aggravated libel.”

Both Roach and Schneider came up with the correct response: Stieg Larsson.

Roach, who wagered 6,001 points, ended up pulling out the win with 22,401 points.

This marked her first win of the tournament, putting her on the board with three points. Schneider, who finished in second with 17,700 points, claimed one point for her win.

Mattea Roach wins a game against Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey. ABC

May 9 — Game 4: Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio

Game four, featuring He, Holzhauer and Amodio, was also a game of bold wagering. In a game that included categories about coffee, Ethiopia and literature, the competition was largely between Holzhauer and Amodio, who entered the Final Jeopardy round tied for first with a whopping 28,400 points.

Amodio landed on — and correctly answered — two of the game’s three Daily Doubles. His choice to wager all of his points on each clue kept him in the running with Holzhauer, who dominated in his game the previous night and could not be caught. Holzhauer also got his turn to wager all of his points on a Daily Double.

Andrew He, James Holzhauer and Matt Amodio compete in the “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament. ABC

The Final Jeopardy clue fell under the category “Western hemisphere history”: “In 1915, the assassination of President Sam brought Uncle Sam to this country, beginning a 19-year military occupation.”

None of the contestants came up with the correct response: Haiti. Holzhauer wagered and lost all of his 28,400 points with his guess of Nicaragua. Amodio — who also guessed Nicaragua — only wagered 1,000 points and got the win with 27,400 points, putting him on the board with three points.

He, who had 9,600 points going into the final round, didn’t wager anything and got one point for finishing in second.

May 8 — Game 1: Andrew He, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio

He dominated the opening game of the tournament, in part, thanks to a large wager on a clue in the category “10-letter words”: “Common in French, this diacritical mark gets its name from the Latin for ‘bend around.’”

He came up with the answer Jennings was looking for: “circumflex.”

Going into the Final Jeopardy round, He had a strong lead with 27,800 points — Schneider had 14,200 and Amodio had 8,200.

Andrew He competes in the “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament. ABC

The final category was “Poetry”: “A colossal head of Ramses II brought to the British museum inspired this 1818 poem.”

All three contestants came up with the correct response: “Ozymandias.”

He, who made a conservative wager of 601 points, became the first winner in the tournament with 28,401 points. Schneider went bold and wagered 14,000, bringing her total to 28,200.

This put He on the board with three points, and Schneider with one.

May 8 — Game 2: James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach, Sam Buttrey

Holzhauer last competed on “Jeopardy!” in 2020, for the Greatest of All Time tournament. In his return to the show, the contestant brought back his signature wry humor and astonishingly large wagers.

Holzhauer’s personality came through before the game even started with his choice of introduction: “A self-described game show villain from Las Vegas, Nevada.” Following the first commercial break, when it was time for the contestants to briefly chat with the host, Jennings recalled how he had played against Holzhauer in the Greatest of All Time tournament (Jennings won).

“I don’t think this happened,” Holzhauer quipped. “I think you’re imagining it.”

“You’re blocking it out,” Jennings responded. “That’s fine.”

James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Sam Buttrey compete in the “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament. ABC

But Holzhauer didn’t just come to banter with Jennings. He dominated in his first game of the tournament, landing on all three of the game’s Daily Doubles. His most impressive moment came in the second round, when he landed on two Daily Doubles back-to-back and wagered all of his points both times — bringing his total from 8,000 to 32,000 in a matter of seconds.

Going into the Final Jeopardy round, Holzhauer had a remarkable 40,800 points and could not be caught — Buttrey, in second place, had 12,200.

The Final Jeopardy clue fell under the category “USA”: “Opened in 1909 and less famous than an older neighbor, it connects Brooklyn and Chinatown.”

Having already solidified his win, Holzhauer used the moment to take another jab at Jennings, writing “Stop ducking a rematch, Ken” as his answer.

Buttrey came up with the correct response — the Manhattan Bridge — and got on the board with one point for his second-place finish.

‘Jeopardy!’ Masters tournament tracker

At the end of Tuesday night, the “Jeopardy!” Masters standings are as follows:

