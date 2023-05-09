The internet search from Alex Cox that caught an investigator’s attention

When looking through data pulled from an iCloud account belonging to Alex Cox, an internet search piqued Nicholas Edwards’ interest.

What would a Grendel round do to a Dodge Dakota?

“The Daybells owned a Dodge Dakota, and that naturally caught my attention,” Edwards, an investigator for the Idaho Attorney General, told prosecutors Tuesday in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the mother charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection to the deaths of her two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell, the spouse of her now husband, Chad Daybell.

Prosecutors believe Alex Cox, Vallow Daybell’s brother, was an accomplice in the murders. He died on Dec. 12, 2019, the day after Tammy Daybell’s body was exhumed, of what investigators believe were natural causes. He was never charged in the case.

Chad Daybell is also charged in the three deaths and will face a separate trial.

According to Edwards, Cox made the search in question on Oct. 9, 2019 — the same day Tammy Daybell was shot at in her driveway by a masked man. And Grendel is gun manufacturer that makes an AR-15 model which police found at Alex Cox’s apartment while carrying out a search warrant.

Cox that day also searched “how to clean an AR (15)?” And the day before, he searched “Grendel 6.5 drop from 100 to 300 yards.”

“If you’re searching for a drop, you’re trying to figure out how far you can shoot and hit the target?” prosecutor Lindsey Blake asked Edwards, who answered “yes.”

Edwards, who participated in the joint investigation into Tammy Daybell’s death and the disappearance of Tylee and JJ, said he reviewed call logs, internet searches and texts between the couple and Cox. Prosecutors showed timelines of that communication Tuesday.

Data shows dozens of calls and messages between Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow Daybell and Alex Cox on two key dates — Oct. 9, the day Tammy Daybell was shot at, and Oct. 19, when investigators say she was killed in her sleep. Data also puts Cox’s cell phone in or around a church parking lot on Oct. 9 that is roughly 2 miles from the Daybell residence.

The exact contents of that communication was not disclosed in the timeline Tuesday, a point Vallow Daybell’s attorneys zeroed in on. The prosecution noted that other officers did in fact review the contents of much of that correspondence.

The defense and prosecution have also clashed over whether Tammy Daybell was shot at with a real gun, or a paintball gun, which is what she originally thought happened.

“You don’t have those text messages, right?... So you don’t know what they were talking about?” asked John Thomas, one of Vallow Daybell’s attorneys.

“Based on my training and experiences, I believe they were talking about an attempted shooting,” Edwards answered.

“Of a paintball gun?” Thomas clarified.

“No, of an attempted homicide,” Edwards said.

As part of his investigation, Edwards said he canvassed the community, asking if any neighborhood kids owned a paintball gun — they didn’t. He also told prosecutors that the specific gun found at Cox’s apartment could be mistaken for a paintball gun, with a large scope mounted on top that might look like a hopper, which feeds paintballs into the gun’s chamber.

But the exact sound it would make was another sticking point — Edwards told the defense that it likely wouldn’t make a “whooshing” sound, which is what Tammy Daybell originally reported. But then he told prosecutors that if it jammed or misfired, it could make that noise.

This story will be updated.

