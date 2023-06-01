Celebrate Hallmark’s ‘June Weddings’ with these new movies

Its wedding season — and the Hallmark network is celebrating.

Celebrate with Hallmark’s “June Weddings” lineup of new movies, such as “Wedding Season” and “The Wedding Contract,” debuting every weekend this month.

Here are six movies from the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in June.

‘The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango’

Will Kemp and Lacey Chabert in “The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango.” Mark Cassar, Hallmark Media

Stars: Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp.

Summary: Matter-of-fact detective Constance Bailey (Chabert) prefers to work alone. When a high-profile businessman is killed the night before his company’s annual ballroom competition, Bailey is assigned to go in undercover. She doesn’t know how to dance, so she turns to charming performer Sebastian Moore (Kemp) for help with her moves. But closing this complicated case might require more than ballroom dance skills.

Premieres: Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. MDT (Hallmark Movies and Mysteries).

‘Wedding Season’

Stephanie Bennett and Casey Deidrick in “Wedding Season.” Bettina Strauss, Hallmark Media

Stars: Stephanie Bennett and Casey Deidrick.

Summary: Trish Peterson (Bennett) has her hands full with back-to-back bridesmaid duties in her three best friends’ weddings. When her wedding date bails, Trish clings to photographer Ryan (Deidrick), her best friend’s brother. As Trish writes up an article about her wedding experiences, she realizes the unique lessons about love she has learned from each of her friends.

Premieres: Saturday, June 3 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New’

Stars: Skyler Samuels, Evan Roderick and Marilu Henner.

Summary: returning home from college to pursue a postgraduate degree, Aurora Teagarden (Samuels) is dragged into a mysterious case involving her best friend’s fiancé.

Premieres: Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. MDT (Hallmark Movies and Mysteries).

‘Love’s Greek to Me’

Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Yannis Tsimitselis and Marina Sirtis.

Summary: Illana (DeVitto) jets off to Santorini with her Greek boyfriend Mike (Tsimitselis) for his sister’s wedding and is delighted to be asked to be her American maid of honor. When Mike surprises Illana with a proposal for marriage, she is overwhelmed by his well-meaning mother’s overzealous reaction.

Premieres: Saturday, June 10 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘The Wedding Contract’

Jake Epstein, Michael Benyaer and Becca Tobin in “The Wedding Contract.” Shane Harvey, Hallmark Media

Stars: Becca Tobin and Jake Epstein.

Summary: When Rebecca (Tobin) and Adam (Epstein) get engaged, they discover they have different visions for what their life together will look like. Adam is all about work and Rebecca prioritizes Jewish tradition — which Adam is not as familiar with. When their mothers meet for the first time, they help the young couple set their priorities straight.

Premieres: Saturday, June 17 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Make Me a Match’

Eva Bourne and Rushi Cota in “Make Me a Match.” Craig Minielly, Hallmark Media

Stars: Rushi Kota, Rekha Sharma and Eva Bourne.

Summary: Vivi (Bourne) has been unlucky in love but she remains optimistic. While working at a data-driven matchmaking app, Vivi discovers matches made through the app have a low success rate. She seeks help from Indian matchmaker Raina (Sharma) to improve their app. Raina offers to help Vivi find love outside of the app, leading her to Raina’s spontaneous son Bhumesh (Kota) — who makes her question whether love should be sought after or come naturally.

Premieres: Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. MDT.