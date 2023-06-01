Happy National Doughnut Day! Here’s where to get free doughnuts

National Doughnut Day falls on June 2, and to celebrate, several places are offering freebies and deals.
Here’s a list of some major chains celebrating all things doughnuts. Please note that this list is not all-inclusive and will be updated as more deals come in.
National Doughnut Day deals 2023
Duck Donuts
Duck Donuts is giving customers a free cinnamon sugar doughnut — no purchase necessary. The deal is available in-store only on Friday.
Celebrate National Donut Day with us tomorrow, June 2! Enjoy a free Cinnamon Sugar Donut in-shop, no purchase necessary.#nationaldonutday #donutday #donuts #donut #doughnuts #doughnut #singledonuts #myduckdonuts #nomnom #foodies #eeeeeats #duckdonuts #madetoorder #favorites pic.twitter.com/9iz5LvcqiA— Duck Donuts (@DuckDonuts) June 1, 2023
Dunkin’
Dunkin’ is giving customers a free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage on Friday.
our profile pic is a donut so you won’t forget that national donut day is june 2nd and we’re giving out a free donut when you purchase a beverage— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 26, 2023
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is offering a couple of ways to celebrate National Doughnut Day this year. Per tradition, the chain is giving each customer a free doughnut of their choosing on Friday. In addition, Krispy Kreme has a deal for those interested in purchasing a dozen: Buy one dozen, get a dozen glazed doughnuts for $2. For orders online, use the code “BOGO2.”
Maverik
Maverik - Adventure’s First Stop is offering doughnut deals to its Nitro and Adventure Club rewards members on Friday. Adventure Club members will get 50% off all doughnuts, and Nitro members get one free doughnut, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.
Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts is giving customers a free glazed doughnut with any purchase. The deal runs online and in-store from 5 a.m. to noon. Use the code” Donutday23” for online orders.