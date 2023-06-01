Happy National Doughnut Day! Here’s where to get free doughnuts

National Doughnut Day falls on June 2, and to celebrate, several places are offering freebies and deals.

Here’s a list of some major chains celebrating all things doughnuts. Please note that this list is not all-inclusive and will be updated as more deals come in.

National Doughnut Day deals 2023

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is giving customers a free cinnamon sugar doughnut — no purchase necessary. The deal is available in-store only on Friday.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is giving customers a free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage on Friday.

our profile pic is a donut so you won’t forget that national donut day is june 2nd and we’re giving out a free donut when you purchase a beverage — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 26, 2023

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a couple of ways to celebrate National Doughnut Day this year. Per tradition, the chain is giving each customer a free doughnut of their choosing on Friday. In addition, Krispy Kreme has a deal for those interested in purchasing a dozen: Buy one dozen, get a dozen glazed doughnuts for $2. For orders online, use the code “BOGO2.”

Maverik

Maverik - Adventure’s First Stop is offering doughnut deals to its Nitro and Adventure Club rewards members on Friday. Adventure Club members will get 50% off all doughnuts, and Nitro members get one free doughnut, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Maverik is debuting a chocolate-iced “M”-shaped doughnut for National Doughnut Day on June 2. Maverik

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts is giving customers a free glazed doughnut with any purchase. The deal runs online and in-store from 5 a.m. to noon. Use the code” Donutday23” for online orders.