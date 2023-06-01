Remembering what happened in ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 1

“Manifest” doesn’t place much value on simplicity. Every season of the series brings with it a higher level of intensity and dozens of unanswered questions. If you are planning to binge watch Season 4, Part 2 this weekend, it might be wise to dust off your “Manifest” knowledge with a recap of Season 4, Part 1.

With the looming threat of death for not just the 828ers but the entire world and the ongoing mystery of the 828ers (where did their supernatural powers come from?), the final 10 episodes of the series have a lot of ground to cover. Before diving into the new episodes, refresh your memory on the Stone family, 828ers and Angelina.

Here is a recap of Season 4, Part 1 and a look at the gut-wrenching cliffhanger fans were left with seven long months ago.

Highlights from ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 1

If you haven’t seen “Manifest” Season 4, Part 1, consider this your official spoiler warning.

The season kicks off two years after Season 3 ended. Cal is now a full-grown man living under a false name, the Stones have attended Grace’s funeral and Ben is on a desperate search for his daughter, Eden, who was kidnapped by Grace’s killer — Angelina.

Here are highlights from Season 4, Part 1 to refresh your memory on before diving into Season 4, Part 2.



828 passenger Henry Kim, aka “the Dragon” (he has a moving dragon tattoo on his arm), recalls getting experimented on in a lab for two years. He arrives in the U.S. in a shipping container with the plane’s black box, which he claims he brought for Cal. Henry and Cal have the same dragon tattoo.

A new police division called “the registry” demands that 828ers come in for regular check-ins. The registry might be involved in several murders, such as the death of Violet (the girl Cal dates). Jared joins the 828 registry as a detective.

Eden is seen having callings. She shares callings with Ben and Micheala — remember when Ben is drawing Eden’s calling on the ceiling of his attic? The callings help Ben find Eden and take her safely home.

After beating the death date in Season 3, Zeke has newfound powers of empathy. He can feel people’s emotions and physical pain.

The passengers tortured by the late Major Fitz are considered brain-dead. They live in a nursing home.

Cal begins coughing blood. His cancer has returned and it is terminal.

TJ returns from Egypt and believes the Omega sapphire is located in New York. It is in the Masonic Temple of the Omega Order. Eagan takes the sapphire from the temple, but it’s later stolen from his hotel room.

The plane was in the divine conscious while it disappeared for five years, according to one of Cal’s callings.

A recap of the ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 1 finale

Let’s look back at the finale of Season 4, Part 1.



In the final minutes of the season finale, Zeke dies. When he discovers that Cal is the only person capable of saving the world, Zeke uses his powers of empathy to absorb Cal’s cancer. He dies moments later in Michaela’s arms.

Free of his cancer, Cal becomes extremely powerful. His scar tissue begins to glow — the sapphire is part of him. The scar begins to move and take the shape of a dragon, revealing that Cal is the dragon, aka the only person who can save the world from the death date.

Angelina fuses herself with the Omega egg — a sapphire stone of divine origin capable of controlling the calling that potentially was what the 828ers need to save the world.

Saanvi’s and Vance’s lab is shut down after Saanvi calls on Dr. Gupta for help. Gupta arrives at the lab with armed forces.

All the 828ers are detained after all the passengers exhibited “particularly onerous or unusual behavior.” The registry is ordered to fulfill a mass lockup, and at the end of the episode we see the 828ers behind bars.

Watch the official trailer for ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 2

According to the trailer, “We’re finally at the end.”

“It’s time to be with the people you love,” declares Ben. “Hold ’em tight. Because tomorrow, tomorrow might be all we’ve got.”

Watch the official trailer for a sneak peek at how the 828ers are going to face the end of the world.

When does ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 2 come out?

“Manifest” Season 4, Part 2 will land on Netflix on June 2, otherwise known as the “death date.”

What is ‘Manifest’ rated?

“Manifest” is rated TV-14 for mild violence and frightening scenes, per Common Sense Media.