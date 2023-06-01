Amazon will pay fines to FTC for alleged child privacy violation

Amazon will pay a $25 million civil penalty to the Federal Trade Commission after allegations that the company violated a child privacy law by keeping kids’ voice and location data recorded by its Alexa voice assistant.

Amazon and FTC settlement over Alexa privacy violation

The Associated Press reported that the action “also obliged the tech giant to delete certain data collected by its internet-connected digital assistant,” which people use for things ranging from checking the weather to playing music to asking questions they might normally Google.

“Amazon’s history of misleading parents, keeping children’s recordings indefinitely, and flouting parents’ deletion requests violated COPPA (the Child Online Privacy Protection Act) and sacrificed privacy for profits,” Samuel Levine, the FCT consumer protection chief, said in a statement, per the AP.

Some of the recordings dated back to “before mid-2019 retaining transcripts parents specifically directed Alexa to erase,” according to The Washington Post.

More than 800,000 children below the age of 13 have Alexa profiles of their own, and many children utilize the device in the home as a means to access entertainment or information that would otherwise be unavailable, per the Post.

Amazon and FTC settlement over Ring privacy violation

The FTC argued that the “kids’ speech patterns could have been especially valuable to Amazon since they differ from those of adults” and could have provided training information that could inform the algorithm “to better respond to kids’ voices,” CNBC reported.

Amazon also addressed a second settlement with the Federal Trade Commission. The settlement was for $5.8 million for a case in which “a former employee of Amazon.com’s Ring doorbell camera unit spied for months on female customers in 2017 with cameras placed in bedrooms and bathrooms,” Reuters reported.

The FTC argued that the Ring technology allowed employees to access customers’ sensitive and private video information.

“While we disagree with the FTC’s claims regarding both Alexa and Ring, and deny violating the law, these settlements put these matters behind us,” Amazon.com said in a statement, per Reuters.

