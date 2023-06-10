The best states to camp in the U.S., according to new data

It’s that time of year when many travellers head to the mountains and forests to get back in touch with nature. With so many people expected to travel this year, Adventures on the Rock took up the challenge to find out which state is the No. 1 for camping. What state ranked at the top of the list? Wyoming.

More than half of the states in the top 10 rankings are located in the Intermountain West.

The state features “the highest number of free campsites and RV parks relative to its population,” according to the analysis that adventure vehicle experts from Adventures on the Rock conducted, per a press release.

As indicated in the press release, factors that went into the rankings included:



Number of national parks and landmarks relative to state area.

Number of hiking trails in the state.

RV parks and campsites relative to state population.

Average fuel prices.

Yearly average rainfall.

Diversity of plant and animal species.

Deaths per 10 million national park visits.

Deaths caused by dangerous animal or plant exposure.

“This data provides a fascinating insight into which states offer nature lovers the most well-rounded camping experiences,” said a spokesperson for the company in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. “One of the key reasons people plan camping trips is for the adventure component. Exploring the great outdoors, observing different wildlife, and hiking trails are all part of the allure.”

Wyoming also had the third most hiking trails of any state — 350 per 100,000 residents. Montana was ranked No. 2, and New Mexico was placed No. 3.

“We always say that we’re adventure steeped in culture, that’s kind of our unique identifier,” Cody Johnson, communications director at the New Mexico Tourism Department, told the Albuquerque Journal. “The adventure part of that manifests in the form of a plethora of outdoor activities that are available, whether it’s camping, or hiking or water-based recreation.”

Utah has beautiful and diverse landscapes — that’s why the landlocked state was ranked No. 7, but it was ranked No. 10 for most biodiverse, touting 3,892 different plant and animal species.

What are the top 10 best states for camping?