Saturday, June 10, 2023 | 
New York City, Real Salt Lake play to scoreless draw

By Associated Press
Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) reacts after a missed shot during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Luis Barraza saved four shots in goal for New York City FC and Zac MacMath made one for Real Salt Lake as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

NYCFC (4-7-6) earned its first road point in the series after losing on its first three tries.

Real Salt Lake (5-7-5) is still looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since a three-match run in May of last season. The club has failed to win following its last 11 victories.

NYCFC is 0-5-3 in its last eight matches. The club’s only longer winless streak was an 11-match skid in 2015 — its first season.

NYCFC returns home to host the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Real Salt Lake travels to play D.C. United on Saturday.

