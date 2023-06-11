Jazz have much to consider with three first-round picks — will they keep them all or make a move?

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

As the June 22 NBA draft draws near and as you’re wading through multiple mock drafts from every corner of the internet and sports sphere, make sure to keep in mind that just because a team has picks, doesn’t mean they’ll use them.

The Utah Jazz are going into draft night with three first-round selections — No. 9, No. 16 and No. 28. But there’s no guarantee the Jazz will even select at any of those spots.

The options are so wide-ranging for the Jazz. They could choose to hold onto the No. 9 pick and make a selection and trade the other two picks away. They could choose to keep No. 9 and No. 16 and trade the 28th pick. But, they could also make moves that none of us are even thinking about yet.

Every day that passes as we get closer to the draft, team executives are calling and texting and spitballing and negotiating and trying to figure out who is willing to part with what for how much. With how many picks the Jazz have in this draft and future drafts, you better believe that their phones are buzzing with regularity.

The Jazz could end up moving up in the draft by packaging picks, players and future assets. They could also be trading out of the draft if there is a player available that strikes their fancy.

For anyone wanting some proof that the Jazz could be thinking about trading up, think about who the Jazz have shown interest in. Villanova product Cam Whitmore is projected to be off the board by the time the ninth pick comes around for the Jazz, but Whitmore said he had a workout scheduled with the Jazz.

The Jazz have also shown interest in and interviewed multiple top-10 picks, including Alabama star Brandon Miller while the front office was in Chicago during the NBA combine, and Miller is projected to be a top-three pick in the upcoming draft.

So while the understandable focus is going to be on the three spots that the Jazz currently have locked up, don’t be too shocked if things change.

In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Denver stars Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray became the first duo to record 30-point triple doubles, in any game, in NBA history. They combined for 66 points, 31 rebounds, and 20 points.

