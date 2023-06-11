What the Minnesota Vikings like about new QB, former BYU Cougar Jaren Hall

For a fifth round draft pick who will enter his rookie season in the NFL with no external expectations to produce, there has been a rather high level of excitement surrounding former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall of the Minnesota Vikings.

Late last week, ESPN’s Vikings beat writer Kevin Seifert wrote a story about how the team likes Hall “for the things he doesn’t do.”

The piece delves into how Minnesota fell in love with Hall’s character, noting that his “attitude scores” on psychological tests were “off the charts.”

“The humility to know that he doesn’t know is just as important,” Vikings director of scouting Mike Sholiton is quoted as saying.

“We’ve had players in the past that lie through the pre-draft process. They fake it until you make it. With our staff of experts, they have a radar for that. Jaren never tried to pull that off.”

Added general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: “I think what’s important to [Hall] is the right stuff at the quarterback position.”