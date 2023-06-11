Utah gymnastics gets commitment from Temple transfer Ashley Glynn

Utah gymnastics released its official roster for the 2024 season on Thursday, but by Sunday afternoon it already needed updating.

The reason? Temple transfer Ashley Glynn announced on social media that she is transferring to Utah.

Former Temple gymnast Ashley Glynn announced on social media Sunday that she is transferring to Utah. Twitter screenshot

“I am so excited to announce that I will be transferring to (the) University of Utah to continue my academic and gymnastics career for the next 3 years on a full athletic scholarship,” Glynn wrote. “I am so beyond thankful to have had such an amazing freshman year at Temple. it will always hold a special place in my heart. I cannot thank my team, coaches and friends enough for everything.

“I also could not be more thankful for such an amazing opportunity to compete at one of the best schools in the nation. I cannot wait to see where this next journey takes me. Go Utes!!!”

A freshman this past season with the Owls, Glynn was Temple’s best all-arounder. She averaged scores (NQS) better than a 9.8 on uneven bars, floor exercise and vault, the last event being the most notable as she competed a Yurchenko 1.5, a 10.0-valued vault in NCAA women’s gymnastics.

Glynn’s career highs at the NCAA level include 9.875s on bars and vault, 9.85 on floor, 9.825 on balance beam and 39.250 in the all-around.

Her arrival should help a Red Rocks vault lineup that lost multiple regulars and/or semi-regular contributors from the lineup this offseason — namely Jillian Hoffman (transferred to LSU), Lucy Stanhope (transferred to Nebraska) and Sage Thompson (transferred to Oregon State).

Glynn is only the fifth incoming transfer to Utah in program history, with previous transfers being Linda Elstun-Wood (Oklahoma) in 1987, Macey Roberts (Maryland) in 2017, Emilie LeBlanc (Maryland) in 2020 and Abby Brenner (Michigan) in 2023.

Glynn’s announcement was met with plenty of excitement from her future Utah teammates, with many writing on social media.

Said Amelie Morgan: “So excited! Cant wait to have you here with the Red Rock family.”

Said Maile O’Keefe: “YAYYY! I am so excited to be your teammate!”

Said Grace McCallum: “So so excited for you to be a part of this team. What an amazing addition to the Red Rock family.”

Said Jaylene Gilstrap: “AHHH YAY! We are so excited to have you!! Welcome to the family.”

Utah also welcomed a four-woman freshman class this offseason, three of whom — Elizabeth Gantner, Camie Winger and Ella Zirbes — were rated five-star recruits by College Gym News.

With Glynn’s addition, Utah now has 15 gymnasts on its 2024 roster, a team that will once again be expected to contend for a Pac-12 championship and a national title.

