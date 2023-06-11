BYU football gets commitment from Arizona QB Enoch Watson

The BYU Cougars football program has secured a commitment from a quarterback as part of its 2024 recruiting class.
On Sunday night, signal caller Enoch Watson of Arizona announced his pledge to the Cougars via social media.
ALL IN…LETS GO COUGS🤙!!!@kalanifsitake @TyDetmer14 @mxrd15 pic.twitter.com/RKwOOV2zyI— Enoch Watson (@Enoch_Watson1) June 12, 2023
Watson will go to BYU having numerous ties to the program. His brother Pierson, a linebacker, was part of the Cougars’ 2023 signing class.
In addition, Enoch Watson will play his senior year at American Leadership Academy, where two BYU quarterback legends — Max Hall and Ty Detmer — are the head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively.
Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Enoch Watson has played at Cococino High up to this point in his prep career.
According to 247, BYU is the only school that has offered Watson a scholarship, although it lists Arizona as having shown interest.
Watson becomes the fifth prospect to commit to the Cougars as part of their 2024 recruiting class, according to 247.