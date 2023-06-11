Facebook Twitter
BYU football gets commitment from Arizona QB Enoch Watson

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
BYU football added a tight end from the junior college ranks, as Ray Paulo signed with the program.

The BYU Cougars storm the field before a football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The BYU Cougars football program has secured a commitment from a quarterback as part of its 2024 recruiting class.

On Sunday night, signal caller Enoch Watson of Arizona announced his pledge to the Cougars via social media.

Watson will go to BYU having numerous ties to the program. His brother Pierson, a linebacker, was part of the Cougars’ 2023 signing class.

In addition, Enoch Watson will play his senior year at American Leadership Academy, where two BYU quarterback legends — Max Hall and Ty Detmer — are the head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Enoch Watson has played at Cococino High up to this point in his prep career.

According to 247, BYU is the only school that has offered Watson a scholarship, although it lists Arizona as having shown interest.

Watson becomes the fifth prospect to commit to the Cougars as part of their 2024 recruiting class, according to 247.

