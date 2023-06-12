Philadelphia I-95 collapse: What happens when a major interstate is closed?

On Sunday morning a truck hauling gasoline erupted in flames under a bridged portion of I-95, causing the interstate to collapse, resulting in the death of one person and the closure of a large portion of the interstate in both directions.

On Monday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a proclamation of disaster emergency for Philadelphia County so that the city could access $7 million in federal funding to aid in rebuilding the interstate, a process the governor expects to take months. The closure of a major interstate is expected to result in several negative impacts on the community, not only for local commuters but for the economy of the region as a whole.

What happened? In a press conference held on Monday, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll said that the incident took place after a tanker truck that was hauling 8,500 gallons “attempted to navigate a left-hand turn after exiting at the Cottman Avenue offramp of I-95, according to officials. Losing control through its turn, the tanker fell on its side and ruptured its own tank,” per ABC Philadelphia. Once the tank ruptured, a fire occurred, burning hot enough to compromise the steel beams that held up I-95.

A body was recovered from the rubble of the fire and was identified to be Nathaniel Moody, the driver of the truck, per NBC Philadelphia.

While this is still an active scene, I completed an aerial view of the site and was briefed by first responders, law enforcement and transportation experts on the ground with @PhillyMayor. pic.twitter.com/g4rHy5NTMM — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 11, 2023

The bigger picture: Already, Philadelphia has reported significant traffic delays in some areas following the closure. However, the incident is about much more than commuter traffic, Reuters reported, stating that the closure of a portion of a major U.S. interstate could result in supply chain delays.

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission told ABC that I-95 is a vital part of the community and the region's economy. The interstate runs along the east coast from Miami to the Canadian border in Maine, the closed portion carrying about 150,000 vehicles a day, 14,000 of those vehicles being trucks.

“Those vehicles are now subject to more than 40 miles of detour, a detour that is mostly non-interstate highway with more than 60 traffic lights,” a spokesperson for the American Trucking Association told ABC. “This will add significant cost in time, fuel and delays so we urge state and federal agencies to target appropriate resources to repairing and replacing this highway as quickly as possible.”

Experts warned of a possible “ripple effect,” in the supply chain, per CNN, stating that I-95 is near several industrial businesses such as ports and manufacturing facilities.

“The majority of national freight movement goes through nearby Interstate 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike, making I-95 a corridor for local goods to the national network,” CNN stated, meaning the closure of a portion of the interstate could have regional and even national implications.

Commuter impact: The New York Times stated that while traffic was backed up in some areas of the city, especially during rush hours, it seems that many residents are heeding the city’s suggestion to change their commutes by working from home or taking public transportation.

To help drivers find alternate routes around the city, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has posted maps of where the interstate is closed, and which routes can be taken to avoid the closures.

