A look at the Utah Jazz’s new coaching additions

Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy has been busy adding to his staff.

After letting go Alex Jensen and Irv Roland earlier this offseason. Hardy and the Jazz have reportedly hired Mike Williams, Rick Higgins, Scott Morrison and Chad Forcier as assistant coaches in recent months.

Williams, Higgins and Forcier’s moves were reported this week, while Morrison’s hire was reported in early May.

Forcier, whose hire was first reported by Marc Stein, is a longtime NBA figure. Forcier has been on NBA benches since 2001. He was an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons (2001-2003), Indiana Pacers (2003-2007), San Antonio Spurs (2007-2016), Orlando Magic (2016-2018), Memphis Grizzlies (2018-2019) and Milwaukee Bucks (2019-2023).

Williams, the head coach of the G League’s Capital City Go-Go, has been in the Wizards’ organization since 2018, originally as a player development assistant before being promoted to Capital City Go-Go head coach in 2021. Josh Robbins of The Athletic was the first to report the move.

Higgins, an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets since 2020, was also an assistant coach for the Orland Magic from 2018 to 2020. Kelly Iko of the Athletic reported Higgins’ move to the Jazz.

Rounding out the Jazz’s new coaching additions is Morrison, the Salt Lake City Stars’ head coach in the 2022-23 season, who also spent four seasons under Brad Stevens as a Celtics assistant coach. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype was first on the news.