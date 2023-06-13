Tucker Carlson and Fox News battle over his new Twitter show

Tucker Carlson has received a cease-and-desist letter from Fox News, according to Axios. The letter comes after Carlson’s show was canceled on Fox and he debuted a new show on Twitter.

Harmeet Dhillon, one of Carlson’s lawyers, said to Axios, “Fox News continues to ignore the interests of its viewers, not to mention its shareholder obligations.” Dhillon also said, “Tucker will not be silenced by anyone.”

Axios said, “Fox is continuing to pay Carlson, and maintains that his contract keeps his content exclusive to Fox through Dec. 31, 2024.” Fox News didn’t return Axios’ request for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

Carlson’s show was canceled by Fox News after the network settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems. Per Deseret News, Dominion claimed it was defamed by Fox during coverage of the 2020 election and the network paid Dominion a settlement of $787.5 million.

After Carlson’s show ended on Fox, he started a new show on Twitter.

By Tuesday afternoon, the former anchor has released two episodes of his new show on Twitter: the first with 115.6 million views and the second with 56 million views, according to Twitter’s displayed analytics. These analytics show the number of people who have seen the tweet, not necessarily those who have watched the whole video.

Justin Wells, the former executive producer of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox, also left Fox. He said on Twitter, “Next Episode of Tucker on Twitter coming Tuesday: Tucker’s response to the indictment of President Donald Trump.”

On Fox, Carlson’s primetime news show averaged 3.3 million viewers in 2022 and often was the most-watched primetime cable show.

What has Tucker Carlson said since his departure from Fox?

Two weeks after Carlson’s show ended on Fox, he spoke to journalist Chadwick Moore.

Moore, who is working on Carlson’s biography, published the comments in The Spectator. Carlson said, “I really do think the cable news business has a limited future. It’s too obviously controlled. It’s like Google — it’s just become too clear that there’s a certain selection of stories that are allowed, and a very thick file of stories that are not allowed.”

On May 9, Carlson said in a video posted to Twitter, “The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can. But there are always limits. ... The rule of what you can’t say defines everything.”

What did Tucker Carlson talk about in his first show?

During the first episode of his show on Twitter, Carlson opened his monologue by discussing Russia and Ukraine, then he talked about David Charles Grusch’s allegations of a government program involved in collecting evidences of UFOs and concluded his monologue by saying he’s on Twitter because he’s told “there are no gatekeepers here.”