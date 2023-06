High school softball: Deseret News 2023 6A All-State team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

6A Player of the Year

Kiaira Smith, Herriman, P, Sr.

Keyed a remarkable turnaround for runner-up Herriman as she finished with a .604 batting average, 11 home runs and 54 RBIs, while leading the way in the circle with 231 strikeouts.

1 of 15 2 of 15 3 of 15 4 of 15 5 of 15 6 of 15 7 of 15 8 of 15 9 of 15 10 of 15 11 of 15 12 of 15 13 of 15 14 of 15 15 of 15

6A First Team

Shelbee Jones, Bingham, P/3B, Sr. — .436 BA, 12 HRs, 33 RBIs, 2.25 ERA, 1.37 Ks/9.

Jolie Mayfield, Riverton, SS, Sr. — .534 BA, 13 HRs, 45 RBIs.

Dailee Maughan, Skyridge, SS, Sr. — .505 BA, 1.175 OPS, 41 runs, .960 fielding %.

Tanzie Smith, Herriman, C, So. — .575 BA, .896 SLG, 3 HRs, 33 RBIs.

Braxtyn Hunter, Bingham, MI/3B, Sr. — .368 BA, 1.040 OPS, 6 2Bs, 3 HRs.

Anslie Yazzie, Copper Hills, SS/P, Jr. — .494 BA, .560 OBP, 23 runs, 5 HRs, .900 fielding %.

Rita Tavita, West, P/UT, So. — .545 BA, 34 hits, 28 RBIs, 4 HRs.

Elliott Plewe, Skyridge, P/UT, Sr. — .415 BA, 1.517 OPS, 56 RBI, 14 HRs, 2.80 ERA, 16 wins.

Andrea Tagovailoa, West, MI/3B, So. — .557 BA, 34 hits, 30 HRs, 9 HRs.

Adi Brooks, Mountain Ridge, P, So. — .509 BA, .570 OBP, 4.50 ERA.

Maile Larsen, Pleasant Grove, C/3B, So. — .551 BA, 1.662 OPS, 12 2B, 10 HRs, 46 RBIs.

Kyli Carrell, Riverton, P/3B, Jr. — .434 BA, 5 HRs, 34 RBIs, 3.20 ERA.

Mariyah Delgado, Riverton, C, Sr. — .444 BA, 4-year starter, calls game behind plate.

Irma Medina, Skyridge, C/CF, Jr. — .432 BA, 1.282 OPS, 32 RBIs, 40 runs, 7 HRs.

1 of 14 2 of 14 3 of 14 4 of 14 5 of 14 6 of 14 7 of 14 8 of 14 9 of 14 10 of 14 11 of 14 12 of 14 13 of 14 14 of 14

6A Second Team

Hallie Young, Pleasant Grove, CF, Sr.

Charity Drake, Bingham, C/OF, Sr.

Savannah Palmatier, Fremont, SS/OF, So.

Jazmine Prathan, Syracuse, SS, So.

Megan Kriechbaum, Pleasant Grove, P, Sr.

Kylee Ruesch, Riverton, OF, Sr.

Isabella Knight, West Jordan, SS/P, Jr.

Brecka Larson, Bingham, P/1B, So.

Laney Tuft, Davis, CF, Sr.

Madison Jennings, Copper Hills, 2B/1B/P/OF, Sr.

Ryan Pead, Westlake, SS, So.

Courtney Christiansen, Farmington, C, Sr.

Oakley Clark, Bingham, 3B/1B, Jr.

Cassidy Hauptman, Herriman, OF, Sr.

6A Honorable Mention

Maggie Hamblin, Riverton, 1B, Fr.

Bree Garcia, Cyprus, P/1B, So.

Brooke Fisher, Pleasant Grove, SS, Jr.

Reata O’Neal, Fremont, 3B/SS, Sr.

Keysha McKean, Fremont, 2B, Sr.

Kynzee Dixon, Mountain Ridge, C, Jr.

Kadynce Barnes, Skyridge, P/3B, Jr.

Khloie Kramer, Cyprus, 2B, Sr.

Elle Mortensen, Farmington, SS, Sr.

Baylee Martinez, Riverton, 3B, So.

Megan Sterzer, Taylorsville, SS, So.

Mele Langi, West, OF/P, So.

Mazie Walters, American Fork, P, Fr.

Brenna Cowley, Bingham, SS, Fr.

Kaitlynn Youngdell, Cyprus, 3B, Sr.

Jaidyn Franco, Syracuse, 2B, So.

Hadley Howell, Weber, 3B, Sr.

Kendall Strasburg, Weber, P, Jr.