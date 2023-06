High school softball: Deseret News 2023 5A All-State team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Ms. Softball

Avery Sapp, Spanish Fork, P, Sr.

Led Spanish Fork to a third straight state title record by dominating in the circle with 206 strikeouts to go along with a .464 batting average, 50 RBIs and 11 home runs at the plate.

5A Player of the Year

Eva Stoddard, Bountiful, P/3B, Sr.

Led Bountiful to 5A runner-up finish with an 18-4 record and 1.91 ERA to go along with six home runs, 32 RBIs.

5A First Team

Peyton Hall, Spanish Fork, 3B, Sr. — .466 BA, .588 OBP, 12 HRs, 41 RBIs.

Taylan Haveron, Salem Hills, 2B, Sr. — .623 BA, 1.747 OPS, 17 2B, 28 RBIs, 39 runs.

Malena Benson, Box Elder, 1B, Sr. — .568 BA, .639 OBP, 8 HRs, 50 RBIs.

Emmaline DeGroot, Bonneville, P/1B, Sr. — .462 BA, 11 HRs, 50 RBIs, 5.77 ERA.

Aubrie Hansen, Tooele, P, Jr. — 2.08 ERA, 208 strikeouts in 104.1 IP.

Jettlee Ioane, Maple Mountain, SS, Sr. — .514 BA, 6 HRs, 30 RBIs.

Tatum Hall, Spanish Fork, 2B, Jr. — .483 BA, .580 OBP, 12 HRs.

Savannah Lewis, Uintah, OF, Sr. — .525 BA, .660 OBP, 11 2Bs, 22 SBs, 28 RBIs.

Jade Romero, Spanish Fork, SS, So. — .415 BA, 13 HRs, 39 RBIs.

Paige Pierce, Spanish Fork, C, Sr. — .396 BA, 25 RBIs, called games behind plate.

Sophie Bliss, Lehi, SS, So. — .511 BA, 8 2Bs, 5 HRs, 41 RBIs, 24 SBs.

Rilyne Keck, Salem Hills, 1B, Jr. — .603 BA, 13 2Bs, 10 HRs, 50 RBIs.

Jaci Alvey, Bountiful, 1B/C/OF, Jr. — .474 BA, 35 runs.

Ryann Haveron, Springville, P/2B, Jr. — .432 BA, 38 RBIs, 10-6 record, 2.19 ERA.

5A Second Team

Charlie Turner, Olympus, P, So.

Emma Liddiard, Springville, SS, Sr.

Brooklyn Ricci, Hillcrest, C/P, Jr.

Ayden Fitch, Tooele, CF, Sr.

Allie Callahan, Payson, CF, So.

Alli Mickelsen, Orem, P, Sr.

Adison Comer, Olympus, SS/CF, So

Rylan Hecker, Stansbury, P/LF, Sr.

Athena Tongaonevai, Bountiful, C, Jr.

Ella Miller, Bountiful, P/3B/1B, So.

Stocktyn Stevenson, Bonneville, CF, Sr.

Taylor Lewis-Balzarini, Mountain View, C, Sr.

Maurlee Luck, Uintah, P, Sr.

Hailey Louder, Skyline, P/Util., Sr.

5A Honorable Mention

Charlee Gilroy, Uintah, C, Jr.

Emerson Fuller, Lehi, P, Jr.

Chaytlyn Dodge, Cedar Valley, P/RF, Sr.

Madison Fell, Timpview, 3B, Sr.

Allie Fowler, Springville, P, CF, Jr.

Makayla Roybal, Murray, CF, Sr.

Camryn Guest, Salem Hills, CF, So.

Randee Pace, Uintah, OF, Jr.

Alyce Archuleta, Spanish Fork, 1B, Jr.

Brityn Buchanan, Bonneville, SS, Sr.

Caroline Simpson, Springville, 1B, Sr.

Madison Stephensen, Stansbury, C, Jr.

Kellie Malan, Box Elder, P, Jr.

Kelci Gingras, Timpanogos, So.

Ellie Jackson, Maple Mountain, P/1B, Sr.

Kennedy Embrey, Viewmont, Jr.

Tyler Haveron, Springville, CF/2B, So.

Eliza Johnson, Olympus, SS, So.