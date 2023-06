High school softball: Deseret News 2023 4A All-State team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

Kate Dahle, Bear River, P, Sr.

Led Bear River to state title with a 21-5 record, 1.63 ERA and 217 strikeouts.

4A First Team

Bella Douglas, Bear River, 2B, So. — .510 BA, 14 HRs, 55 RBIs.

Anne Wallace, Ridgeline, 2B/C, So. — .458 BA, state record 27 HRs, 65 RBIs.

Kylie Hardy, Snow Canyon, CF, Sr. — .450 BA, .563 OBP, 47 runs, 45 hits.

McKenna Cahoon, Crimson Cliffs, P, Sr. — 149 strikeouts.

Lulu West, Desert Hills, P/2B, Fr. — 114 strikeouts, 13 wins, .302 BA, 29 RBIs.

Aspen Leishman, Mountain Crest, SS/P, Jr. — .540 BA, .615 OBP, 12 HRs, 46 RBIs.

Avery Thorkelson, Snow Canyon, P/INF, Jr. — 17 wins, 218 strikeouts, .366 BA, 7 HRs, 35 RBIs.

Aubree Fry, Bear River, CF, So. — .465 BA, 47 hits, 32 RBIs.

Haylee Campbell, Cedar, SS, Sr. — .457 BA, 43 hits, 8 2Bs, 9 HRs, 38 RBIs.

Ellie Pond, Ridgeline, SS, Jr. — .538 BA, 9 2Bs, 10 3Bs, 37 RBIs, 39 SBs.

Paisley Lantz, Crimson Cliffs, 1B, Jr. — .529 BA, 11 HRs, 33 RBIs.

McKinlee Wright, Hurricane, C, Jr. — .404 BA, .525 OBP, .638 SLG, 42% caught stealing.

Payten Benson, Desert Hills, C, So. — .551 OBP, .981 fielding %.

Addy Hess, Ridgeline, P/1B, Sr. — .350 BA, 13 RBIs, 16-2 record.

4A Second Team

Emma Daniel, Snow Canyon, P/INF, Sr.

Cambria Davis, Sky View, CF, Sr.

Sophie Staheli, Crimson Cliffs, SS, So.

Sadie Parson, Cedar, P, So.

Tawnee Lundahl, Sky View, RHP, Jr.

Kaya Towne, Bear River, SS, Jr.

Riley Greene, Desert Hills, SS, Fr.

Adi Hansen, Ridgeline, OF, Jr.

Jamelle Mullins, Dixie, CF, Sr.

Lexus Ludlow, Cedar, 1B/3B, Sr.

Faith Fuller, Hurricane, 3B/SS/C, So.

Saidey Spencer, Desert Hills, 2B/P, Sr.

Alyssa Staheli, Snow Canyon, SS/3B, So.

Abbey Morris, Crimson Cliffs, 2B, So.

4A Honorable Mention

Aniston Hutchings, Hurricane, P/3B, Jr.

Cambree Cooper, Logan, P, Fr.

Skylee Haramoto, Sky View, SS/RHP, Jr.

Riley Askland, Crimson Cliffs, 3B, Sr.

Shelby Blankenship, Ridgeline, P, Sr.

Abby Stout, Hurricane, P/SS, Jr.

Celina Laughery, Mountain Crest, C, Jr.

Ragan Johnson, Pine View, UT, Sr.

Baylee Sorensen, Bear River, 1B, Sr.

Jenelle Jones, Desert Hills, OF, Sr.

Marley Geddes, Cedar, 2B, Jr.

Aisey Gargano, Desert Hills, OF, Sr.

Izzy Laughery, Mountain Crest, CF, Fr.

Emma Harrow, Bear River, P/1B, So.