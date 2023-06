High school softball: Deseret News 2023 3A All-State team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

3A Player of the Year

Chloe Bytheway, Grantsville, P, Sr.

Led Grantsville to state title with a 19-3 record, 201 strikeouts and a 1.65 ERA. Opponents batting average was just 1.65.

3A First Team

Addison Butler, Grantsville, C, Sr. — .511 BA, .577 OBP, 14 2B, 7 HRs, 40 RBIs.

Lucy Oldroyd, North Sanpete, 1B/OF, Sr. — .370 BA, .750 SLG, 11 2Bs, 39 RBIs.

Kenzie Allen, Grantsville, SS, Sr. — .458 BA, .540 OBP, 20 2Bs, 5 3Bs, 35 RBIs.

Kamryn Allen, Canyon View, C, Sr. — .531 BA, .587 OBP, 7 HRs, 41 RBIs.

Alivya Osborn, Manti, 3B, Sr. — .481 BA, .534 OBP, .658 SLG, 3 HRs.

Makayla Scovill, Carbon, 2B/P, Sr. — .480 BA, .500 OBP, 7 2Bs, 5 HRs, 6 wins.

Haven Byerly, Carbon, P/1B, Sr. — .353 BA, .489 OBP, 175 strikeouts, 12-5 record.

HayLee Daniels, Manti, P, Sr. — .468 BA, .490 OBP, pitched every game but one.

Kady Cook, North Sanpete, C, Sr. — .420 BA, .536 OBP, 37 hits.

Katelyn Johnson, North Sanpete, P, Jr. — 12 wins, 109 strikeouts.

Payton Lister, Canyon View, P/3B, Sr. — .500 BA, .576 OBP, 12-4 record, 71 strikeouts.

Madison Bolinder, Grantsville, 3B, Sr. — .473 BA, .510 OBP, 12 2Bs, 29 RBIs.

Madison Scottorn, Manti, SS, Sr. — .448 BA, .564 OBP, .517 SLG.

Nena Garcia, Providence Hall, P/3B, So. — .571 BA, 47 RBIs, 4.18 ERA, 7-4 record.

3A Second Team

Jaden Yazzie, Union, SS, Sr.

Brooklynn Ekker, Emery, SS, Jr.

Lexi Hardman, Morgan, 3B, So.

Tristyn Lenz, Providence Hall, 2B, 1B, P, Jr.

Macie Barton, Richfield, C, So.

Jayda Gleave, Canyon View, SS, Sr.

Aspen Taylor, Emery, P/IF, Sr.

Bree Allred, North Sanpete, 2B, Sr.

Gabby Vasquez, Carbon, C, Sr.

Elena Birkeland, Morgan, C/P/CF, Sr.

Alyssa Sargent, South Summit, C, Sr.

Taylin Griffith, Juab, RF/P, Sr.

Hope Shumway, Grand, P/SS, So.

Brylee Castagno, Grantsville, 2B, Sr.

3A Honorable Mention

Maddy Johnson, Providence Hall, C/SS, So.

Sophia Crosby, Grantsville, LP, Sr.

Tess Polad, Morgan, SS, Sr.

Madison Fuller, Canyon View, CF, Sr.

Hadlei Weaver, Juab, C, Sr.

Shay Johnson, Juan Diego, Sr.

Madyson Steadman, North Sanpete, OF, Jr.

Olivia Jewkes, Juan Diego, Fr.

Brooklyn Peacock, South Summit, SS, Jr.

London Lamb, Union, P, Sr.

Eva Birkeland, Morgan, C/P/OF, So.

Abby Thompson, Ogden, OF/P, Jr.

Adrianna Martinez, Ogden, INF, Jr.

Mariah Bowen, South Summit, 2B, So.