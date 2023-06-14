Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 | 
High school softball: Deseret News 2023 2A All-State team

A look at the Deseret News 2023 high school softball 2A All-State team, as voted on by coaches.

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Blakelee Christiansen pitches

Enterprise plays Duchesne during the 2A girls softball finals at Spanish Fork Sports Park in Spanish Fork on May 13, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

2A Player of the Year

Blakelee Christiansen, Enterprise, P, Jr.

Catalyst to Enterprise state title with a 2.50 ERA and a 21-5 record while also batting .300 at the plate.

Blakelee_Christiansen.jpg

Blakelee Christiansen, Enterprise

Provided by Enterprise
kelsey.grant.JPG

Kelsey Grant, Duchesne

Provided by Duchesne
Addi_Nelson.jpg

Addi Nelson, Enterprise

Provided by Enterprise
danzee.bradshaw.jpg

Danzee Bradshaw, Beaver

Provided by Beaver
Lexi_Morlan.JPG

Lexi Morlan, Duchesne

Provided by Duchesne
Hailey_Drake.jpg

Hailey Drake, Enterprise

Provided by Enterprise
Maile_Ha_O.jpg

Maile Ha’o, Gunnison Valley

Provided by Gunnison Valley
MaddieAdams.JPEG

Maddie Adams, Parowan

Provided by Parowan
trinity.whatcott.jpg

Trinity Whatcott, San Juan

Provided by San Juan
kira.grant.jpg

Kira Grant, Duchesne

Provided by Duchesne
Lexee_Keisel.jpg

Lexee Keisel, Gunnison Valley

Provided by Gunnison Valley
Halle_Hawkins_Beaver_.jpg

Hallee Hawkins, Beaver

Provided by Beaver
Warner_Halle.JPG

Halle Warner, Millard

Provided by Millard
SaydeeJensen.jpg

Saydee Jensen, Parowan

Provided by Parowan
avina.cordova.jpg

Avina Cordova, San Juan

Provided by San Juan
2A First Team

Kelsey Grant, Duchesne, P/SS, Sr. — 1.85 ERA, 22-6 record, 215 strikeouts, 48 RBIs.

Addi Nelson, Enterprise, SS, Jr. — .432 BA, 6 HRs, 41 hits, 49 RBIs.

Danzee Bradshaw, Beaver, C, Fr. — .712 BA, .770 OBP, 52 SB, 38 RBIs.

Lexi Morlan, Duchesne, C, Sr. — .524 BA, 55 hits, 5 HRs, 50 RBIs.

Hailey Drake, Enterprise, C, Sr. — .300 BA, great catcher.

Maile Ha’o, Gunnison Valley, C/SS/P, So. — .636 BA, 26 2B, 6 HRs, 50 RBIs.

Maddie Adams, Parowan, P, Jr. — 209 strikeouts, .513 BA, .600 OBP, 5 HRs.

Trinity Whatcott, San Juan, P/IF, Sr. — .500 BA, 32 RBIs, 166 strikeouts, 1 perfect game.

Kira Grant, Duchesne, SS/C, Fr. — .448 BA, .504 OBP, 28 RBIs, 27 SBs.

Lexee Keisel, Gunnison Valley, 2B/P, Sr. — .474 BA, 19 SBs, 10 HRs, 46 RBIs.

Hallee Hawkins, Beaver, P, Sr. — .422 BA, .519 OBP, 112 strikeouts.

Halle Warner, Millard, C, Jr. — .466 BA, 8 2Bs, 28 RBIs.

Saydee Jensen, Parowan, SS, Jr. — .481 BA, .797 SLG, 5 HRs, 34 RBIs.

Avina Cordova, San Juan, 2B, Sr. — .555 OBP, 46 runs, 17 SBs, 11 2Bs.

Kylah_Humphries.jpg

Kylah Humphries, Enterprise

Provided by Enterprise
KatlynnMatheson.jpg

Katlynn Matheson, Parowan

Provided by Parowan
Hayzen_Taylor.jpg

Hayzen Taylor, South Sevier

Provided by South Sevier
Lyndsie_Pender_Beaver.jpeg

Lyndsie Pender, Beaver

Provided by Beaver
Brooke_Humphries.jpg

Brooke Humphries, Enterprise

Provided by Enterprise
Dearden_Kadilyn.JPG

Kadi Dearden, Millard

Provided by Millard
JaKelle_Sorenson.jpg

JaKelle Sorenson, Gunnison Valley

Provided by Gunnison Valley
Kamrynn_pierce_.jpg

Kamryn Pierce, North Sevier

Provided by North Sevier
caitlin.nielson.jpg

Caitlin Nielson, South Sevier

Provided by South Sevier
Chezney_Farnsworth.JPEG

Chezney Farnsworth, Duchesne

Provided by Duchesne
Rilee_Dyreng.jpg

Rilee Dyreng, Gunnison Valley

Provided by Gunnison Valley
Dacee_Terry.jpg

Dacee Terry, Enterprise

Provided by Enterprise
BrynleeAndersen.jpg

Brynlee Andersen, Parowan

Provided by Parowan
Jaelee_Farnsworth.jpg

Jaelee Farnsworth, Duchesne

Provided by Duchesne
2A Second Team

Kylah Humphries, Enterprise, 2B, So.

Katlynn Matheson, Parowan, INF, Sr.

Hayzen Taylor, South Sevier, P, Sr.

Lyndsie Pender, Beaver, SS, Jr.

Brooke Humphries, Enterprise, 3B, Jr.

Kadi Dearden, Millard, CF, Jr.

JaKelle Sorenson, Gunnison Valley, CF/C, Sr.

Kamryn Pierce, North Sevier, SS/P, Sr.

Caitlin Nielson, South Sevier, C, So.

Chezney Farnsworth, Duchesne, 2B, So.

Rilee Dyreng, Gunnison Valley, OF, Sr.

Dacee Terry, Enterprise, LF, Jr.

Brynlee Andersen, Parowan, C, Sr.

Jaelee Farnsworth, Duchesne, CF, Jr.

2A Honorable Mention

Presley Willden, Milford, 3B, Sr.

Maicey Hunt, Enterprise, 1B, Sr.

Addie Quarnberg, North Sevier, C, So.

DJ Henrie, Panguitch, 3B, Sr.

Taylen Yardley, Parowan, INF, So.

Kenley Duncan, Altamont, OF, Jr.

Becca Hess, Enterprise, RF, Sr.

Hailey Flynn, Millard, P/UT, Jr.

Shea Christensen, North Summit, C, Jr.

Caleese Tomaiko, North Summit, SS/P, Sr.

Cooper Fautin, Piute, SS, Sr.

Hali Christensen, Enterprise, CF, Jr.

Deja Shirkey, Rowland Hall, SS, Sr.

Averie Gilson, San Juan, SS, Fr.

