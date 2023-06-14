High school softball: Deseret News 2023 2A All-State team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

2A Player of the Year

Blakelee Christiansen, Enterprise, P, Jr.

Catalyst to Enterprise state title with a 2.50 ERA and a 21-5 record while also batting .300 at the plate.

2A First Team

Kelsey Grant, Duchesne, P/SS, Sr. — 1.85 ERA, 22-6 record, 215 strikeouts, 48 RBIs.

Addi Nelson, Enterprise, SS, Jr. — .432 BA, 6 HRs, 41 hits, 49 RBIs.

Danzee Bradshaw, Beaver, C, Fr. — .712 BA, .770 OBP, 52 SB, 38 RBIs.

Lexi Morlan, Duchesne, C, Sr. — .524 BA, 55 hits, 5 HRs, 50 RBIs.

Hailey Drake, Enterprise, C, Sr. — .300 BA, great catcher.

Maile Ha’o, Gunnison Valley, C/SS/P, So. — .636 BA, 26 2B, 6 HRs, 50 RBIs.

Maddie Adams, Parowan, P, Jr. — 209 strikeouts, .513 BA, .600 OBP, 5 HRs.

Trinity Whatcott, San Juan, P/IF, Sr. — .500 BA, 32 RBIs, 166 strikeouts, 1 perfect game.

Kira Grant, Duchesne, SS/C, Fr. — .448 BA, .504 OBP, 28 RBIs, 27 SBs.

Lexee Keisel, Gunnison Valley, 2B/P, Sr. — .474 BA, 19 SBs, 10 HRs, 46 RBIs.

Hallee Hawkins, Beaver, P, Sr. — .422 BA, .519 OBP, 112 strikeouts.

Halle Warner, Millard, C, Jr. — .466 BA, 8 2Bs, 28 RBIs.

Saydee Jensen, Parowan, SS, Jr. — .481 BA, .797 SLG, 5 HRs, 34 RBIs.

Avina Cordova, San Juan, 2B, Sr. — .555 OBP, 46 runs, 17 SBs, 11 2Bs.

2A Second Team

Kylah Humphries, Enterprise, 2B, So.

Katlynn Matheson, Parowan, INF, Sr.

Hayzen Taylor, South Sevier, P, Sr.

Lyndsie Pender, Beaver, SS, Jr.

Brooke Humphries, Enterprise, 3B, Jr.

Kadi Dearden, Millard, CF, Jr.

JaKelle Sorenson, Gunnison Valley, CF/C, Sr.

Kamryn Pierce, North Sevier, SS/P, Sr.

Caitlin Nielson, South Sevier, C, So.

Chezney Farnsworth, Duchesne, 2B, So.

Rilee Dyreng, Gunnison Valley, OF, Sr.

Dacee Terry, Enterprise, LF, Jr.

Brynlee Andersen, Parowan, C, Sr.

Jaelee Farnsworth, Duchesne, CF, Jr.

2A Honorable Mention

Presley Willden, Milford, 3B, Sr.

Maicey Hunt, Enterprise, 1B, Sr.

Addie Quarnberg, North Sevier, C, So.

DJ Henrie, Panguitch, 3B, Sr.

Taylen Yardley, Parowan, INF, So.

Kenley Duncan, Altamont, OF, Jr.

Becca Hess, Enterprise, RF, Sr.

Hailey Flynn, Millard, P/UT, Jr.

Shea Christensen, North Summit, C, Jr.

Caleese Tomaiko, North Summit, SS/P, Sr.

Cooper Fautin, Piute, SS, Sr.

Hali Christensen, Enterprise, CF, Jr.

Deja Shirkey, Rowland Hall, SS, Sr.

Averie Gilson, San Juan, SS, Fr.