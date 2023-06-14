BYU football gets commitment from Arizona prep safety Thomas Prassas

For the second time this week, BYU football got a commitment from an Arizona high school athlete in the 2024 recruiting class.

This time, it came from safety Thomas Prassas, a Basha High product who announced his commitment to Kalani Sitake’s program via social media on Wednesday.

It came three days after American Leadership Academy quarterback Enoch Watson committed to the Cougars on Sunday.

Who is Thomas Prassas?

Prassas is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, the only one of the major recruiting services who have given him a star rating thus far. 247 Sports has Prassas as the No. 42 prospect from the state of Arizona.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Prassas hails from the same high school as current BYU safety Micah Harper, who earned honorable mention freshman All-America honors from College Football News last season.

Prassas shared last week that he had received a scholarship offer from BYU.

So far, BYU is the only Power Five program to extend Prassas an offer — his other FBS scholarship offers have come from Air Force, Bowling Green, Central Michigan and New Mexico State, according to 247 Sports.

Prassas is the sixth commitment in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class.